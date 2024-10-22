Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Contraceptives Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The contraceptives market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $26.2 billion in 2023 to $28.25 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the introduction of the birth control pill, heightened awareness and education about contraception, legal and social changes that promote reproductive rights, global population control initiatives, and an increase in the use of generic and low-cost drugs and devices.

The contraceptives market is projected to see strong growth in the coming years, reaching $38.02 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including an increased focus on male contraceptives, greater access to contraception in developing countries, the integration of digital health technologies in contraceptive solutions, rising demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), and improved accessibility to over-the-counter drugs through online platforms.

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is driving the demand for contraceptives. STIs are infections transmitted from one person to another through sexual contact, with the most common transmission occurring during anal, oral, and vaginal intercourse, as well as through other forms of close physical contact. Contraceptives are used to help manage the transmission of STIs such as herpes and HPV, particularly those spread through skin-to-skin contact.

Key players in the market include Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cipla Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Allergan Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Famy Care Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, HLL Lifecare Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Lupin Limited, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Mayer Laboratories Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Mylan NV, Okamoto Industries Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pregna International Ltd., Syncom Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Population Council, Veru Inc., Zydus Cadila, Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Kangdi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Beijing Zhengyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Chongqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Leading companies in the contraceptives market are concentrating on innovative products like Opill, a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive, to better address the needs of their existing consumers. Opill, commonly referred to as the mini-pill, is a type of birth control pill that contains only progestin, which is a synthetic form of the hormone progesterone.

1) By Product: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Topical Contraceptives, Injectables, Diaphragms, Vaginal Rings, Condoms, Contraceptive Sponges, Subdermal Implants, Intra-Uterine Devices

2) By Age Group: 15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, 44 Years

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Contraception refers to methods or actions that involve various medicines, sexual behaviors, chemicals, medications, or surgical procedures aimed at intentionally preventing conception. It encompasses any method, measure, or action designed to prevent a woman from becoming pregnant.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Contraceptives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on contraceptives market size, contraceptives market drivers and trends, contraceptives market major players and contraceptives market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

