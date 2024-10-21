DREMIO ACHIEVES ELITE TIER PARTNER STATUS WITH SNOWFLAKE

As a Snowflake Elite Tier Partner, Dremio helps joint customers to unify sources ranging from Snowflake to Apache Iceberg – reducing costs and accelerating time to insights

Toronto, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio , the Unified Lakehouse Platform for Self-service Analytics and AI, from the Snowflake World Tour in Toronto, announced that it has achieved Elite Tier partner status from Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company. This designation recognizes that Dremio adheres to Snowflake’s performance, reliability, and security standards. It also recognizes Dremio for accelerating the digital transformation efforts of customers who seek to fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

"Achieving Elite Tier Partner status with Snowflake demonstrates our commitment to helping organizations unlock the full potential of enterprise data, and our ability to provide a seamless and intelligent way to unify all sources, from Snowflake to Apache Iceberg, without the need for data movement,” said Roger Frey, vice president of alliances at Dremio. “By eliminating silos and delivering budget predictability through intelligent query acceleration, Dremio ensures that customers can leverage their data quickly and efficiently without the hidden costs typical of consumption-based platforms."



Together, Dremio and Snowflake are mobilizing the world’s data with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, helping customers harness their data's full potential. Dremio enables data teams to unify all of their disparate data by combining an intelligent semantic layer with a powerful SQL platform that eliminates data silos, optimizes costs through intelligent query acceleration, and enables self-service analytics.

“Dremio brings a powerful combination of technical innovation and industry expertise to Snowflake’s integrated platform,” said Tarik Dwiek, head of a alliances at Snowflake. “Through our continued collaboration, Dremio’s advanced capabilities will help ensure that our customers maximize the value of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, driving faster insights and enhanced performance across their data operations.”

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the AI Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To learn more about this partnership visit here.

Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-prem lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.Dremio.com.

