PetVivo Engages Another Top Sales Manager, Cindy Gill, for Regional Business Development Manager, as Adoption of Breakthrough Animal MedTech Device Continues to Spread Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW), a leading provider of biomedical therapeutics for equines and companion animals, has appointed Cindy Gill to the position of field veterinary business development manager for the entire states of Oklahoma and Arkansas and the northern region of Texas.





“Cindy’s experience and strong record of sales achievement with veterinary clinics brings to our sales team a valuable resource for achieving our business goals,” PetVivo CEO, John Lai. “Her experience with other veterinary products and her knowledge of clinic operations enables her to prioritize and better address the veterinarians and clinics in our sales pipeline.”

Gill brings to PetVivo significant knowledge and a strong background in the veterinary industry. She previously served as an outside sales representative for Lintbells, Ltd., the maker of YuMove®. Cindy also excelled as an inside sales representative for companies, such as Midwest Veterinary Supply and Merck. She also has a tremendous clinical background achieved by working as a veterinary technician for Town and Country Veterinary Hospital. Cindy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science, Agriculture, Agriculture Operations and Related Sciences from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, as well as received a Master of Business Administration in Animal Science from West Texas A&M University.

Gill will focus on expanding sales of PetVivo’s flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, a revolutionary veterinary medical device that is transforming joint health for animals nationwide.

The unique injectable medical device has garnered widespread attention for its effectiveness in the management of osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions.

In multiple independent clinical studies, Spryng has been shown to improve the medical outcomes of animals suffering from lameness and other joint related afflictions.

By mimicking and reinforcing natural joint cartilage, Spryng represents a highly effective, drug-free option for veterinarians looking for long-term solutions that can improve the mobility and quality of life for equines and companion animals.

“It is amazing how the use of Spryng has contributed to how veterinarians approach joint health,” said Gill. “I am incredibly excited to join the PetVivo sales team with members in their efforts towards the development and commercialization of such life-changing medical devices.”

PetVivo recently achieved key major milestones with Spryng, with it having been used by more than 800 veterinary clinics across 50 states. This widespread, growing adoption has resulted in the distribution milestone of more than 10,000 Spryng syringes nationwide.

The increasing success of Spryng is reflective of the fast-growing U.S. animal health market, which is projected to double to $11.3 billion by 2030.

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s commercially launched flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

For more information about PetVivo and its revolutionary Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com.

