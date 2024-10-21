Submit Release
UPDATE - Grab to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 11, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company”  or “Grab”), plans to announce its unaudited third quarter 2024 results after the U.S. market closes on November 11, 2024.  

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 results at:

Date and time: 7:00 PM U.S Eastern Time on November 11, 2024
8:00 AM Singapore Time on November 12, 2024

A link to the call will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.grab.com prior to the call time.  Following the call, a replay of the call, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be available at the same website.

About Grab

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 700 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line - we aim to simultaneously deliver financial performance for our shareholders and have a positive social impact, which includes economic empowerment for millions of people in the region, while mitigating our environmental footprint.

For more information, visit www.grab.com.

