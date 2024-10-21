GraniteShares - Delisting ETPs - Euronext Paris
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
GraniteShares Financial Plc
21 October 2024
LEI: 635400MFOIY6BX1JUC92
GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer")
NOTICE OF DELISTING
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.
NOTICE is hereby given by the Issuer to the holders of the ETP Securities listed in Schedule 1 thereto (the "Affected Series"), that with effect from open of trading on 28 October 2024, the Relevant Series will be delisted from the exchange set out in Schedule 1 hereto. The Relevant Series will continue to trade on all other exchanges on which they are listed, as set out in Schedule 2 hereto (the "Remaining Trading Lines").
Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Issue Deed relating to the ETP Securities.
This Notice is given by the Issuer.
GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC
By: ______/s/ Aileen Mannion_________________
Name: ___ Aileen Mannion ___________________
Title: Director
Ground Floor, Two Dockland Central
Guild Street
North Dock
Dublin 1
Ireland
Schedule 1 - Affected Series
|
ETP Securities
|Ticker
|ISIN
|SEDOL
|Last trading day
|GraniteShares 3x Long Airbus Daily ETP Securities
|3LAR
|XS2376933375
|BMW5LG9
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Airbus Daily ETP Securities
|3SAR
|XS2376937442
|BMW5LH0
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities
|3LVW
|XS2376990417
|BMW5M99
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities
|3SVW
|XS2376991142
|BMW5MB1
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long AMD Daily ETP Securities
|3LAM
|XS2377112110
|BMW5LB4
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long NIO Daily ETP Securities
|3LNI
|XS2600249812
|BN91F32
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Moderna Daily ETP Securities
|3LMO
|XS2613356620
|BRT42Q1
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short UBER Daily ETP Securities
|3SUB
|XS2626290238
|BNDTBW3
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short NIO Daily ETP Securities
|3SNI
|XS2626290311
|BNDTCJ7
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities
|3LFB
|XS2656469561
|BPLW388
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Tesla Daily ETP Securities
|3STS
|XS2656471039
|BP83M32
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Tesla Daily ETP Securities
|3LTS
|XS2656472193
|BP83LQ8
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Microsoft Daily ETP Securities
|3LMS
|XS2662640627
|BNYJ8J8
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long UBER Daily ETP Securities
|3LUB
|XS2662640973
|BNYK9D2
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Apple Daily ETP Securities
|3SAP
|XS2662641195
|BNYKBB4
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Alphabet Daily ETP Securities
|3SAL
|XS2671672223
|BQ2L1X2
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Facebook Daily ETP Securities
|3SFB
|XS2671672819
|BQ2L217
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Amazon Daily ETP Securities
|3SZN
|XS2671672900
|BQ2L251
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Netflix Daily ETP Securities
|3SNF
|XS2675292135
|BMZ8DH0
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Amazon Daily ETP Securities
|3LZN
|XS2675292218
|BMZ8DN6
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Alphabet Daily ETP Securities
|3LAL
|XS2675292309
|BMZ8DT2
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares FAANG ETP Securities
|FANG
|XS2679084603
|BNT9FS1
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 1x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities
|SFNG
|XS2679090162
|BNT9V49
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long FAANG Daily ETP Securities
|3FNG
|XS2679091996
|BNT9VF0
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities
|3SFG
|XS2684011211
|BP6LNX5
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares GAFAM ETP Securities
|GFAM
|XS2684011641
|BQBBD59
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 1x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
|SGFM
|XS2684011997
|BQBBDF9
|25 Oct 2024
|
ETP Securities
|Ticker
|ISIN
|SEDOL
|Last trading day
|GraniteShares 3x Long GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
|3GFM
|XS2693059839
|BKPLWL2
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
|3SGF
|XS2693061819
|BKPLWT0
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares FATANG ETP Securities
|FTNG
|XS2693061900
|BLDC6C3
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 1x Short FATANG Daily ETP Securities
|SFTG
|XS2696137772
|BMX7LB9
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities
|3FTG
|XS2696138077
|BMX7LL9
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short FATANG Daily ETP Securities
|3SFT
|XS2696138150
|BMX7LW0
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Microsoft Daily ETP Securities
|3SMS
|XS2722160707
|BNDSDD5
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Apple Daily ETP Securities
|3LAP
|XS2722161424
|BNDSDJ1
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities
|3LNV
|XS2734938835
|BNDQT31
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Palantir Daily ETP Securities
|3SPA
|XS2836484787
|BQGD0Q0
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short AMD Daily ETP Securities
|3SAM
|XS2838543457
|BSMMMN6
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short Moderna Daily ETP Securities
|3SMO
|XS2838543614
|BSMMN00
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities
|3SNV
|XS2842095676
|BS4DNR8
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Palantir Daily ETP Securities
|3LPA
|XS2856105833
|BMY3FT2
|25 Oct 2024
|GraniteShares 3x Long Netflix Daily ETP Securities
|3LNF
|XS2856106302
|BMY3FX6
|25 Oct 2024
Schedule 2 - Remaining Trading Lines
|
ETP Securities
|ISIN
|Listing venues
|Ticker
|SEDOL
|Trading currency
|GraniteShares 3x Long Airbus Daily ETP Securities
|XS2376933375
|London Stock Exchange
|LAR3
|BMHWFM9
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short Airbus Daily ETP Securities
|XS2376937442
|London Stock Exchange
|SAR3
|BMHWFP2
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities
|XS2376990417
|London Stock Exchange
|LVW3
|BMHWFJ6
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities
|XS2376991142
|London Stock Exchange
|SVW3
|BMHWFK7
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long AMD Daily ETP Securities
|XS2377112110
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LAM
|BP9MTV5
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LAM
|BMHW8T7
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|LAM3
|BMHWF07
|GBP
|GraniteShares 3x Long NIO Daily ETP Securities
|XS2600249812
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LNI
|BN91F21
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LIE
|BN91F09
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LNI
|BN91DY9
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LIP
|BN91F10
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Moderna Daily ETP Securities
|XS2613356620
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LMO
|BL54928
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LMO
|BL54939
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|MOL3
|BL54940
|GBP
|GraniteShares 3x Short UBER Daily ETP Securities
|XS2626290238
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SUB
|BNDTBX4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SUE
|BNDTC97
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SUB
|BNDTC86
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SUP
|BNDTCB9
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short NIO Daily ETP Securities
|XS2626290311
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SNI
|BNDTCL9
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SIE
|BNDTCP3
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SNI
|BNDTCN1
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SIP
|BNDTCQ4
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities
|XS2656469561
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LFB
|BPLW377
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LFE
|BPLW366
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LFB
|BPLW322
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LFP
|BPLW333
|GBX
|
ETP Securities
|ISIN
|Listing venues
|Ticker
|SEDOL
|Trading currency
|GraniteShares 3x Short Tesla Daily ETP Securities
|XS2656471039
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3STS
|BP83M21
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3STE
|BP83M10
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3STS
|BP83LZ7
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3STP
|BP83M09
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Tesla Daily ETP Securities
|XS2656472193
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LTS
|BP83KJ4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LTE
|BP83K94
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LTS
|BP83K61
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LTP
|BP83K83
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Microsoft Daily ETP Securities
|XS2662640627
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LMS
|BNYJ8H6
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LME
|BNYJ8C1
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LMS
|BNYJ898
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LMP
|BNYJ8B0
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long UBER Daily ETP Securities
|XS2662640973
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LUB
|BNYK9C1
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LUE
|BNYK987
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LUB
|BNYJXJ3
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LUP
|BNYK976
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short Apple Daily ETP Securities
|XS2662641195
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SAP
|BNYKB03
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SAE
|BNYK9Z4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SAP
|BNYK9T8
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SWP
|BNYK9V0
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short Alphabet Daily ETP Securities
|XS2671672223
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SAL
|BQ2L1W1
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SGE
|BQ2L1V0
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SAL
|BQ2KSF0
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SGP
|BQ2L1T8
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short Facebook Daily ETP Securities
|XS2671672819
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SFB
|BQ2L206
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SFE
|BQ2L1Z4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SFB
|BQ2KSG1
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SFP
|BQ2L1Y3
|GBX
|
ETP Securities
|ISIN
|Listing venues
|Ticker
|SEDOL
|Trading currency
|GraniteShares 3x Short Amazon Daily ETP Securities
|XS2671672900
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SZN
|BQ2L240
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SPE
|BQ2L239
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SZN
|BQ2L1M1
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SZP
|BQ2L228
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short Netflix Daily ETP Securities
|XS2675292135
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SNF
|BMZ8DJ2
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SNE
|BMZ8DF8
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SNF
|BMZ8DD6
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SNP
|BMZ8DG9
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Amazon Daily ETP Securities
|XS2675292218
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LZN
|BMZ8DP8
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LPE
|BMZ8DL4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LZN
|BMZ8DK3
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LZP
|BMZ8DM5
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Alphabet Daily ETP Securities
|XS2675292309
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LAL
|BMZ8DV4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LGE
|BMZ8DR0
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LAL
|BMZ8DQ9
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LGP
|BMZ8DS1
|GBX
|GraniteShares FAANG ETP Securities
|XS2679084603
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|FANG
|BNT9FQ9
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|FNNG
|BNT9FR0
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|FANE
|BNT9FP8
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|FANG
|BNT9FM5
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|FANP
|BNT9FN6
|GBX
|GraniteShares 1x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities
|XS2679090162
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|SFNG
|BNT9VB6
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|FNNS
|BNT9V94
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|SFNE
|BNT9V72
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|SFNG
|BNT9V50
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|SFNP
|BNT9V61
|GBX
|
ETP Securities
|ISIN
|Listing venues
|Ticker
|SEDOL
|Trading currency
|GraniteShares 3x Long FAANG Daily ETP Securities
|XS2679091996
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3FNG
|BNT9VC7
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|FA3L
|BNT9VD8
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3FNE
|BNT9VH2
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3FNG
|BNT9VG1
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3FNP
|BNT9VJ4
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities
|XS2684011211
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SFG
|BP6LNR9
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|FA3S
|BP6LNZ7
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3S1E
|BP6LNM4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SFG
|BP6LNK2
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3S1P
|BP6LNL3
|GBX
|GraniteShares GAFAM ETP Securities
|XS2684011641
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|GFAM
|BQBBD48
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|GFAM
|BQBBD60
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|GFME
|BQBBD37
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|GFAM
|BQBBD15
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|GFMP
|BQBBD26
|GBX
|GraniteShares 1x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
|XS2684011997
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|SGFM
|BQBBDC6
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|GF1S
|BQBBDG0
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|SGME
|BQBBDB5
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|SGFM
|BQBBD82
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|SGMP
|BQBBD93
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
|XS2693059839
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3GFM
|BKPLWM3
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|GF3L
|BKPLWN4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3GME
|BKPLWJ0
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3GFM
|BKPLWH8
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3GMP
|BKPLWK1
|GBX
|
ETP Securities
|ISIN
|Listing venues
|Ticker
|SEDOL
|Trading currency
|GraniteShares 3x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
|XS2693061819
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SGF
|BKPLX53
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|GF3S
|BKPMLX0
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3S2E
|BKPLWQ7
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SGF
|BKPLWP6
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3S2P
|BKPLWS9
|GBX
|GraniteShares FATANG ETP Securities
|XS2693061900
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|FTNG
|BMBXTG0
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|FATN
|BNTYJR3
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|FTNE
|BKPMM04
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|FTNG
|BKPMLY1
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|FTNP
|BKPMM15
|GBX
|GraniteShares 1x Short FATANG Daily ETP Securities
|XS2696137772
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|SFTG
|BMX7LC0
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|1SFT
|BMX7LD1
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|SFTE
|BMX7L75
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|SFTG
|BMX7L64
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|SFTP
|BMX7L86
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities
|XS2696138077
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3FTG
|BMX7LM0
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|3FTG
|BMX7LN1
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3FTE
|BMX7LJ7
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3FTG
|BMX7LH5
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3FTP
|BMX7LK8
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities
|XS2696138150
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SFT
|BMX7LX1
|EUR
|Deutsche Boerse
|FT3S
|BMX7LY2
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3S3E
|BMX7LT7
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SFT
|BMX7LR5
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3S3P
|BMX7LV9
|GBX
|
ETP Securities
|ISIN
|Listing venues
|Ticker
|SEDOL
|Trading currency
|GraniteShares 3x Short Microsoft Daily ETP Securities
|XS2722160707
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SMS
|BNDSDF7
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SME
|BNDSDB3
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SMS
|BNDSD79
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SMP
|BNDSDC4
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Apple Daily ETP Securities
|XS2722161424
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LAP
|BNDSDK2
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LAE
|BNDSDG8
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LAP
|BNDSD80
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LWP
|BNDSDH9
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities
|XS2734938835
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LNV
|BNDQT19
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LVE
|BNDQT08
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LNV
|BNDQSX4
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LVP
|BNDQSZ6
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Short Palantir Daily ETP Securities
|XS2836484787
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SPA
|BQGD0P9
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SPA
|BQGD0M6
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|SPL3
|BQGD0N7
|GBP
|GraniteShares 3x Short AMD Daily ETP Securities
|XS2838543457
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SAM
|BSMMMP8
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SMD
|BSMMMQ9
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|SAM3
|BSMMMR0
|GBP
|GraniteShares 3x Short Moderna Daily ETP Securities
|XS2838543614
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SMO
|BSMMN11
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SMO
|BSMMN22
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|SOL3
|BSMMN33
|GBP
|GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities
|XS2842095676
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3SNV
|BS4DNQ7
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SVE
|BS4DNP6
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3SNV
|BS4DNM3
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3SVP
|BS4DNN4
|GBX
|GraniteShares 3x Long Palantir Daily ETP Securities
|XS2856105833
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LPA
|BMY3FV4
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LPA
|BRXCWT4
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|PAL3
|BRXCWV6
|GBP
|
ETP Securities
|ISIN
|Listing venues
|Ticker
|SEDOL
|Trading currency
|GraniteShares 3x Long Netflix Daily ETP Securities
|XS2856106302
|Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus
|3LNF
|BMY3FW5
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LNE
|BRXCWX8
|EUR
|London Stock Exchange
|3LNF
|BRXCWW7
|USD
|London Stock Exchange
|3LNP
|BRXCWZ0
|GBX
