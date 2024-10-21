Innocan Pharma to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in chronic pain management via Liposomal CBD drug products, today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other industry professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and financial strategies.

In addition, the Company will be discussing its recently achieved significant regulatory milestones, in particular, securing a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a 505(2)(b) abbreviated pathway for its human health applications. This included a sponsor fee waiver and an Investigational New Animal Drug number (INAD) for its animal health applications from the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine.

Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma, will be presenting at 2PM ET at the Lotus Suite West on October 30th. Members of the Innocan Pharma management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule on-on-one meetings here.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan established a Joint Venture (BI Sky Global Ltd.) that focused on advanced, targeted online sales.

