Promo Direct CEO Dave Sarro Shares Insights at 2024 ASI Power Summit in San Diego

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct's CEO Dave Sarro attended and spoke at the 2024 ASI® Power Summit, held from October 13-15 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, CA. Dave was a panelist at the event, which featured top industry leaders discussing the role of innovation in the future of the promotional products industry.

The ASI Power Summit is known for its focus on driving industry growth through insightful discussions. This year's event emphasized the importance of adapting to the rapidly changing landscape, driven by advances in technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Sarro contributed to this conversation by highlighting how Promo Direct is embracing these trends to stay ahead.

"Technology and AI are accelerating the pace of change across industries," Sarro said. "At Promo Direct, we are transitioning to an open-source tech platform and incorporating AI into our sales and marketing efforts to enhance efficiency."

Sarro also addressed the challenges of rising operational costs, a key topic discussed during the summit’s panels. He stressed the importance of improved business management to counter these pressures. "As CEOs, we need to instill accountability and extract more value from our teams. I believe there’s 20-30% wastage in employee productivity, and reducing that figure can offset rising costs and lead to greater output," Sarro stated.

Promo Direct remains committed to evolving alongside industry changes, ensuring that it continues to meet client needs while embracing new developments and technologies.

About Promo Direct

Promo Direct is a leading provider of promotional products, helping businesses build their brands with quality items at factory-direct prices. Founded in 1991 by Dave Sarro, Promo Direct serves clients across various industries, offering an extensive range of customizable products for all marketing needs.

