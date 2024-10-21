Stereotaxis Technology to be Featured at Annual Meeting of the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it will participate in the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation’s Annual Meeting taking place October 28-29 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The global physician-led Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) is dedicated to establishing a community and platform for users of robotic technologies in cardiology. The annual SCRN conference provides a venue for physicians and healthcare professionals to share best practices, discuss new clinical literature, and evaluate the latest innovations in technology.

The SCRN conference includes a faculty of over forty physicians, including pioneering key opinion leaders in the field, from across North America, Europe, and Asia. Stereotaxis’ robotic technologies will be highlighted in presentations, panels, and demonstrations throughout the conference. Topics range from the use and value of robotics across a range of clinical applications, new technology developments, and the broader context of robotics in endovascular interventions. Highlighted topics include:

Developments with artificial intelligence, digitization of the operation room, and robotic automation

Clinical experience with the MAGiC ablation catheter and Abbott’s EnSite X mapping system

Additional robotic catheter innovations including high-density mapping and pulsed field ablation

Robotic system innovations with Genesis and GenesisX

Alternative access from the arm rather than the groin

Clinical value and best practices for robotics in treating complex arrhythmia

“We are excited to join SCRN this year and look forward to a particularly relevant and interesting agenda,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “The strength and momentum of SCRN is reflective of the growing appreciation for the importance of robotics in advancing the cardiology community.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and statements relating to our recent acquisition of APT, including any benefits expected from the acquisition, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

