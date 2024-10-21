Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Third Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $33.4 million or $2.46 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. This represents a slight decrease in net income of $209,000 from the prior quarter and down by $4.8 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income from the prior year was due to a decrease in net interest income of $4.1 million due to higher deposit costs as well as an increase in noninterest expense of $3.1 million. These were partially offset by lower provision for credit losses and an increase in noninterest income. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to an increase in noninterest expense of $2.4 million, an increase in the provision for credit losses of $700,000 partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $2.7 million. Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-peer group profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.95%
  • Return on beginning equity of 18.37%
  • Net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 4.10%
  • Total loans increased by $143 million or 2.6% for the quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 30.6%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report our third quarter 2024 net income was $33.4 million or $2.46 a share. Highlights of the quarter include the successful reduction of $21.2 million in non-performing loans, with no charge-offs. Interest recovery related to this was $800,000. Criticized loans, however, have increased but we believe it may be temporary in nature. Separately, the OREO property is currently in escrow, scheduled to close later this month. The valuation allowance we recorded of $1.7 million is included in the quarter’s non-interest expense.

Loan demand was strong this quarter. We had a net increase of $143 million, or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis. The September’s rate cut seems to have spurred borrower interest in general. Deposits for the quarter had a very small decrease, as we have been careful in monitoring our deposit costs.

At September 30, 2024, Preferred Bank’s loan portfolio was 26% fixed rate loans and 74% floating rate loans with floor rates for most of them. We believe it is well-balanced with the sensitivity of our deposits. However, the time certificates of deposits do have a cost adjustment pattern of slower reduction in the beginning but increasing gradually.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $68.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. This was a decrease from the $73.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year and an increase over the $66.1 million posted in the second quarter of 2024. A higher cost of deposits was to blame for the decrease in net interest income versus the prior year and a curing of a nonaccrual loan in the third quarter of 2024 was the reason for the increase in net interest income over the second quarter of 2024. A loan that was placed into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 was paid down significantly and the interest was brought current in the third quarter of 2024. This interest recovery of $800,000 helped to increase the Bank’s net interest margin to 4.10% for the quarter from 3.96% in the prior quarter. This compares to a margin of 4.39% one year ago. Also very importantly, the Bank’s total interest expense decreased for the first time since the first quarter of 2022. This was the result of the Bank’s efforts to replace higher cost brokered MMDA accounts with traditional brokered CD’s which carry a lower coupon. This is why, during this quarter, there is a fairly sizeable decrease in money market accounts and a corresponding increase in certificates of deposit.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $3.5 million compared with $3.0 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fees which increased by $210,000 and other income partially offset by a decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans of $263,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year; LC fee income was up by $547,000 partially offset by a decrease in service charges of $192,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and compared to the $19.0 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase from the prior year and over the prior quarter was the $1.7 million valuation allowance recorded this quarter on the Bank’s other real estate owned (OREO) property. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense increased by $581,000 and occupancy expense increased by $167,000. This was partially offset by a decrease in promotion expense of $162,000. In comparing to same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $517,000, occupancy expense was up by $320,000 and professional services was up by $393,000. The increase in professional services expense was due to increased legal costs which were associated with a number of nonperforming loans. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 30.6%, higher than the 28.3% posted last quarter and higher than the 25.04% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0% which is identical to the ETR for last quarter and up from the 28.5% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2024 were $5.57 billion, an increase of $298.1 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased during the quarter by $11 million but still increased year-to-date to $5.87 billion, up $158.4 million from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total assets were $6.87 billion, an increase of $213.3 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans as of September 30, 2024, was $19.4 million, a decrease of $21.2 million from $40.6 million on June 30, 2024. There were no charge-offs related to the reduction. Interest recoveries were $800,000 for this quarter

The increase in total criticized loans of $161.2 for the quarter was largely due to the downgrade of a relationship with seven real estate related loans. These seven loans totaling $182.1 were secured by retail or multifamily properties that have late payment irregularities. At September 30, 2024, four of the seven loans totaling $86.5 million have been brought current and are expected to be out of criticized status in the fourth quarter. The three loans that have not been brought to current have a combined weighted average LTV of 64% and DCR of 0.98. All these loans have adequate guarantor support. Combined amount outstanding for these three loans is $95.6 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million compared to $2.5 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.36% of loans as compared to 1.34% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.28%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.66% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.06%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s third quarter 2024 financial results will be held this afternoon, October 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 4, 2024; the passcode is 7955778.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY:
Edward J. Czajka
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(213) 891-1188		 AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Jeffrey Haas
General Information
(310) 622-8240
PFBC@finprofiles.com
   

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                     
                     
          For the Quarter Ended
          September 30,   June 30,   September 30,  
            2024     2024     2023  
Interest income:              
  Loans, including fees   $ 114,112   $ 109,451   $ 106,695  
  Investment securities     15,032     17,552     18,556  
  Fed funds sold     280     291     278  
    Total interest income     129,424     127,294     125,529  
                     
Interest expense:              
  Interest-bearing demand     23,211     24,205     20,257  
  Savings     84     79     67  
  Time certificates     35,956     35,578     29,369  
  FHLB borrowings     -     -     1,557  
  Subordinated debt     1,325     1,325     1,325  
    Total interest expense     60,576     61,187     52,575  
    Net interest income     68,848     66,107     72,954  
Provision for credit losses     3,200     2,500     3,500  
    Net interest income after provision for              
      credit losses     65,648     63,607     69,454  
                     
Noninterest income:              
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     747     819     939  
  Letters of credit fee income     1,959     1,749     1,412  
  BOLI income     108     105     103  
  Net gain on sale of loans     91     353     21  
  Other income     554     378     497  
    Total noninterest income     3,459     3,404     2,972  
                     
Noninterest expense:              
  Salary and employee benefits     13,525     12,944     13,008  
  Net occupancy expense     1,883     1,716     1,563  
  Business development and promotion expense     241     403     193  
  Professional services     1,816     1,832     1,423  
  Office supplies and equipment expense     435     477     395  
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     1,915     29     140  
  Other       2,274     2,296     2,287  
    Total noninterest expense     22,089     19,697     19,009  
    Income before provision for income taxes     47,018     47,314     53,417  
Income tax expense     13,635     13,722     15,225  
    Net income   $ 33,383   $ 33,592   $ 38,192  
                     
Income per share available to common shareholders              
    Basic   $ 2.50   $ 2.51   $ 2.74  
    Diluted   $ 2.46   $ 2.48   $ 2.71  
                     
Weighted-average common shares outstanding              
    Basic     13,327,848     13,362,522     13,925,994  
    Diluted     13,544,273     13,548,400     14,105,915  
                     
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.70   $ 0.70   $ 0.55  
                     



PREFERRED BANK  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)  
                     
                     
          For the Nine Months Ended      
          September 30,   September 30,   Change  
            2024     2023     %  
Interest income:              
  Loans, including fees   $ 333,543   $ 304,796     9.4  
  Investment securities     48,841     47,454     2.9  
  Fed funds sold     854     774     10.4  
    Total interest income     383,238     353,024     8.6  
                     
Interest expense:              
  Interest-bearing demand     69,706     53,701     29.8  
  Savings     238     153     55.6  
  Time certificates     105,864     71,399     48.3  
  FHLB borrowings     -     3,819     -100.0 %
  Subordinated debt     3,975     3,975     0.0  
    Total interest expense     179,783     133,046     35.1  
    Net interest income     203,455     219,978     -7.5 %
Provision for credit losses     10,100     6,500     55.4  
    Net interest income after provision for credit losses     193,355     213,478     -9.4 %
                     
Noninterest income:              
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     2,411     2,477     -2.7 %
  Letters of credit fee income     5,211     4,312     20.8 %
  BOLI income     318     307     3.3 %
  Net loss on called and sale of investment securities     -     (4,117 )   -100.0 %
  Net gain on sale of loans     547     547     -0.1 %
  Other income     1,441     1,481     -2.7 %
    Total noninterest income     9,928     5,007     98.3 %
                     
Noninterest expense:              
  Salary and employee benefits     40,369     39,256     2.8 %
  Net occupancy expense     5,310     4,513     17.7 %
  Business development and promotion expense     910     498     82.7 %
  Professional services     5,105     3,915     30.4 %
  Office supplies and equipment expense     1,385     1,197     15.7 %
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     2,079     3,050     -31.8 %
  Other       6,656     6,332     5.1 %
    Total noninterest expense     61,814     58,761     5.2 %
    Income before provision for income taxes     141,469     159,724     -11.4 %
Income tax expense     41,028     45,523     -9.9 %
    Net income   $ 100,441   $ 114,201     -12.0 %
                     
Income per share available to common shareholders              
    Basic   $ 7.50   $ 8.01     -6.4 %
    Diluted   $ 7.39   $ 7.92     -6.7 %
                     
Weighted-average common shares outstanding              
    Basic     13,399,487     14,257,005     -6.0 %
    Diluted     13,587,820     14,418,939     -5.8 %
                     
Dividends per share   $ 2.10   $ 1.65     27.3 %
                     



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
               
               
        September 30,   December 31,  
          2024       2023    
        (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $ 782,394     $ 890,852    
Fed funds sold   22,600       20,000    
  Cash and cash equivalents   804,994       910,852    
               
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   20,311       21,171    
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   337,363       313,842    
               
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value   225       360    
               
Loans   5,571,579       5,273,498    
  Less allowance for credit losses   (76,051 )     (78,355 )  
  Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (10,414 )     (11,079 )  
  Loans, net   5,485,114       5,184,064    
               
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   15,082       16,716    
Customers' liability on acceptances   -       315    
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   9,195       9,694    
Bank-owned life insurance   10,364       10,632    
Accrued interest receivable   35,562       33,892    
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   58,009       65,276    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000    
Deferred tax assets   46,209       48,991    
Income tax receivable   1,013       2,391    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   30,489       22,050    
Other assets   3,414       4,030    
  Total assets $ 6,872,344     $ 6,659,276    
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 682,859     $ 786,995    
  Interest bearing deposits:   1,994,288       2,075,156    
    Savings   29,793       29,167    
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,478,500       1,317,862    
    Other time certificates   1,682,324       1,500,162    
    Total deposits   5,867,764       5,709,342    
               
Acceptances outstanding   -       315    
Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,410       148,232    
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   23,617       30,824    
Operating lease liabilities   26,730       19,766    
Accrued interest payable   16,001       16,124    
Other liabilities   39,705       39,568    
  Total liabilities   6,122,227       5,964,171    
               
Shareholders' equity   750,117       695,105    
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,872,344     $ 6,659,276    
               
Book value per common share $ 56.54     $ 50.54    
Number of common shares outstanding   13,267,852       13,753,246    



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                 
                 
                 
        For the Quarter Ended
                 
        September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
          2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
  Interest income $ 129,424   $ 127,294   $ 126,520   $ 124,964   $ 125,529  
  Interest expense   60,576     61,187     58,020     55,568     52,575  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   68,848     66,107     68,500     69,396     72,954  
  Provision for credit losses   3,200     2,500     4,400     3,500     3,500  
  Noninterest income   3,459     3,404     3,065     2,106     2,972  
  Noninterest expense   22,089     19,697     20,028     17,873     19,009  
  Income tax expense   13,635     13,722     13,671     14,290     15,225  
    Net income $ 33,383   $ 33,592   $ 33,466   $ 35,839   $ 38,192  
                 
  Earnings per share          
    Basic $ 2.50   $ 2.51   $ 2.48   $ 2.63   $ 2.74  
    Diluted $ 2.46   $ 2.48   $ 2.44   $ 2.60   $ 2.71  
                 
Ratios for the period:          
  Return on average assets   1.95 %   1.97 %   2.00 %   2.15 %   2.25 %
  Return on beginning equity   18.37 %   19.44 %   19.36 %   21.21 %   22.66 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.10 %   3.96 %   4.19 %   4.24 %   4.39 %
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.29 %   1.15 %   1.20 %   1.07 %   1.12 %
  Efficiency ratio   30.55 %   28.34 %   27.99 %   25.00 %   25.04 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   -0.00 %   0.68 %   0.26 %   -0.00 %   0.01 %
                 
Ratios as of period end:          
  Tangible common equity ratio   10.92 %   10.55 %   10.35 %   10.43 %   10.10 %
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   11.28 %   10.89 %   10.80 %   10.85 %   10.46 %
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.66 %   11.52 %   11.50 %   11.57 %   11.63 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.66 %   11.52 %   11.50 %   11.57 %   11.63 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio   15.06 %   14.93 %   15.08 %   15.18 %   15.32 %
  Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.36 %   1.34 %   1.49 %   1.49 %   1.46 %
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 3.92x 1.79x 4.33x 2.73x 3.86x
                 
Average balances:          
  Total securities $ 356,590   $ 353,357   $ 348,961   $ 349,863   $ 368,968  
  Total loans   5,458,613     5,320,360     5,263,562     5,126,918     5,086,241  
  Total earning assets   6,684,766     6,728,498     6,585,853     6,499,469     6,597,557  
  Total assets   6,817,979     6,863,829     6,718,018     6,627,349     6,719,859  
  Total time certificate of deposits   2,874,985     2,884,259     2,852,860     2,767,385     2,680,854  
  Total interest bearing deposits   5,124,245     5,203,034     5,004,834     4,906,947     4,800,227  
  Total deposits   5,828,227     5,901,976     5,761,488     5,689,713     5,654,350  
  Total interest bearing liabilities   5,272,617     5,351,347     5,153,089     5,055,143     5,069,014  
  Total equity   747,222     715,190     704,996     683,141     678,020  
                 



PREFERRED BANK  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for ratios)  
               
               
               
        For the Nine Months Ended  
        September 30,   September 30,  
          2024       2023    
               
  Interest income $ 383,238     $ 353,024    
  Interest expense   179,783       133,046    
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   203,455       219,978    
  Provision for credit losses   10,100       6,500    
  Noninterest income   9,928       5,007    
  Noninterest expense   61,814       58,761    
  Income tax expense   41,028       45,523    
    Net income $ 100,441     $ 114,201    
               
  Earnings per share        
    Basic $ 7.50     $ 8.01    
    Diluted $ 7.39     $ 7.92    
               
Ratios for the period:        
  Return on average assets   1.97 %     2.33 %  
  Return on beginning equity   19.30 %     24.22 %  
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.08 %     4.58 %  
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.21 %     1.20 %  
  Efficiency ratio   28.97 %     26.12 %  
  Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans   0.31 %     0.00 %  
               
Average balances:        
  Total securities $ 352,982     $ 402,971    
  Total loans   5,347,918       5,048,452    
  Total earning assets   6,666,439       5,047,971    
  Total assets   6,800,008       6,436,889    
  Total time certificate of deposits   2,870,717       6,560,955    
  Total interest bearing deposits   5,110,755       2,504,426    
  Total deposits   5,830,555       4,602,039    
  Total interest bearing liabilities   5,259,068       5,539,223    
  Total equity   722,560       4,851,214    
               



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                         
                         
                         
        As of
                         
        September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
          2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 804,994     $ 917,677     $ 936,600     $ 910,852     $ 1,021,108  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   20,311       20,605       20,904       21,171       21,474  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   337,363       331,909       333,411       313,842       335,608  
  Loans:                  
    Real estate – Mortgage:                  
      Real estate—Residential $ 753,453     $ 732,251     $ 724,101     $ 688,058     $ 663,021  
      Real estate—Commercial   2,882,506       2,833,430       2,777,608       2,760,761       2,688,148  
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,635,959       3,565,681       3,501,709       3,448,819       3,351,169  
    Real estate – Construction:                  
      R/E Construction — Residential   274,214       238,062       236,596       246,201       226,482  
      R/E Construction — Commercial   290,308       247,582       213,727       179,775       164,666  
      Total real estate construction loans   564,522       485,644       450,323       425,976       391,148  
    Commercial and industrial   1,365,550       1,369,617       1,369,529       1,394,871       1,377,675  
    SBA   5,649       5,463       3,914       3,469       2,424  
    Consumer and others   124       118       379       363       285  
      Gross loans   5,571,804       5,428,600       5,325,854       5,273,498       5,128,242  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (76,051 )     (72,848 )     (79,311 )     (78,355 )     (74,849 )
  Net deferred loan fees   (10,414 )     (10,502 )     (10,460 )     (11,079 )     (10,240 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,485,339     $ 5,345,250     $ 5,236,083     $ 5,184,064     $ 5,043,153  
  Loans held for sale $ 225     $ 955     $ 605     $ 360     $ -  
    Net loans $ 5,485,564     $ 5,346,205     $ 5,236,688     $ 5,184,424     $ 5,043,153  
                         
  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 15,082     $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,716  
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   58,009       60,432       62,854       65,276       54,679  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000  
  Other assets   136,021       138,036       134,040       131,995       124,793  
    Total assets $ 6,872,344     $ 6,846,580     $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276     $ 6,632,530  
                         
Liabilities:                  
  Deposits:                  
    Demand $ 682,859     $ 675,767     $ 709,767     $ 786,995     $ 838,300  
    Interest bearing demand   1,994,288       2,326,214       2,159,948       2,075,156       2,091,384  
    Savings   29,793       28,251       29,261       29,167       30,427  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,478,500       1,406,149       1,349,927       1,317,862       1,283,461  
    Other time certificates   1,682,324       1,442,381       1,552,805       1,500,162       1,439,699  
    Total deposits $ 5,867,764     $ 5,878,762     $ 5,801,708     $ 5,709,342     $ 5,683,271  
                         
  Acceptances outstanding $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 315     $ 103  
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,410       148,351       148,292       148,232       148,173  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships       23,617       27,946       29,647       30,824       20,824  
  Other liabilities   82,436       68,394       77,008       75,458       109,651  
    Total liabilities $ 6,122,227     $ 6,123,453     $ 6,056,655     $ 5,964,171     $ 5,962,022  
                         
Equity:                    
  Net common stock, no par value $ 109,928     $ 113,509     $ 115,915     $ 134,534     $ 143,584  
  Retained earnings   664,808       640,675       616,417       592,325       566,027  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (24,619 )     (31,057 )     (32,774 )     (31,754 )     (39,103 )
    Total shareholders' equity $ 750,117     $ 723,127     $ 699,558     $ 695,105     $ 670,508  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,872,344     $ 6,846,580     $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276     $ 6,632,530  
                         



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
                           
                       
      Three months ended September 30,   Three months ended June 30,   Three months ended September 30,
        2024       2024       2023  
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,459,842   $ 114,112 8.31 %   $ 5,324,410   $ 109,451 8.27 %   $ 5,086,302   $ 106,695 8.32 %
  Investment securities (3)   356,590     3,610 4.03 %     353,357     3,652 4.16 %     368,968     3,422 3.68 %
  Federal funds sold   20,164     280 5.52 %     20,866     291 5.61 %     20,111     278 5.48 %
  Other earning assets   848,170     11,521 5.40 %     1,029,865     13,999 5.47 %     1,122,176     15,235 5.39 %
    Total interest earning assets   6,684,766     129,523 7.71 %     6,728,498     127,393 7.61 %     6,597,557     125,630 7.55 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,248 )         (10,459 )         (10,071 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (72,899 )         (79,119 )         (71,503 )    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks   10,826           10,626           12,101      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   9,419           9,787           8,814      
  Right of use assets   22,496           22,886           21,491      
  Other assets   173,619           181,610           161,470      
    Total assets $ 6,817,979         $ 6,863,829         $ 6,719,859      
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,249,260   $ 23,295 4.12 %   $ 2,318,775   $ 24,284 4.21 %   $ 2,119,373   $ 20,324 3.80 %
    TCD $250K or more   1,412,073     17,866 5.03 %     1,379,116     17,295 5.04 %     1,251,397     14,085 4.47 %
    Other time certificates   1,462,912     18,090 4.92 %     1,505,143     18,283 4.89 %     1,429,457     15,284 4.24 %
    Total interest bearing deposits   5,124,245     59,251 4.60 %     5,203,034     59,862 4.63 %     4,800,227     49,693 4.11 %
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %     120,652     1,557 5.12 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,372     1,325 3.55 %     148,313     1,325 3.59 %     148,135     1,325 3.55 %
    Total interest bearing liabilities   5,272,617     60,576 4.57 %     5,351,347     61,187 4.60 %     5,069,014     52,575 4.11 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
  Demand deposits   703,982           698,942           854,123      
  Lease liability   18,882           19,828           19,759      
  Other liabilities   75,276           78,522           98,943      
    Total liabilities   6,070,757           6,148,639           6,041,839      
Shareholders’ equity   747,222           715,190           678,020      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,817,979         $ 6,863,829         $ 6,719,859      
Net interest income   $ 68,947       $ 66,206       $ 73,055  
Net interest spread     3.14 %       3.02 %       3.44 %
Net interest margin     4.10 %       3.96 %       4.39 %
                           
Cost of Deposits:                      
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 703,982         $ 698,942         $ 854,123      
  Interest bearing deposits   5,124,245     59,251 4.60 %     5,203,034     59,862 4.63 %     4,800,227     49,693 4.11 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,828,227   $ 59,251 4.04 %   $ 5,901,976   $ 59,862 4.08 %   $ 5,654,350   $ 49,693 3.49 %
                           
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                    
(2) Net loan fee income of $991,000, $1.1 million and $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis                  



PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
      Nine Months ended September 30,
        2024
 		      2023  
        Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:              
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,350,465   $ 333,543 8.33 %   $ 5,048,452   $ 304,796 8.07 %
  Investment securities (3)   352,982     10,691 4.05 %     402,971     11,125 3.69 %
  Federal funds sold   20,472     854 5.57 %     20,111     774 5.14 %
  Other earning assets   942,520     38,448 5.45 %     965,355     36,633 5.07 %
    Total interest earning assets   6,666,439     383,536 7.68 %     6,436,889     353,328 7.34 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,466 )         (10,142 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (76,775 )         (69,653 )    
Noninterest earning assets:              
  Cash and due from banks   10,693           11,912      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   9,762           8,931      
  Right of use assets   22,462           21,780      
  Other assets   177,893           161,238      
    Total assets $ 6,800,008         $ 6,560,955      
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest bearing liabilities:              
  Deposits:              
    Interest bearing demand/ savings $ 2,240,038   $ 69,944 4.17 %   $ 2,097,613   $ 53,854 3.43 %
    TCD $250K or more   1,377,621     51,662 5.01 %     1,258,870     37,600 3.99 %
    Other time certificates   1,493,096     54,202 4.85 %     1,245,556     33,798 3.63 %
    Total interest \bearing deposits   5,110,755     175,808 4.59 %     4,602,039     125,252 3.64 %
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -     - 0.00 %     101,099     3,819 5.05 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,313     3,975 3.58 %     148,076     3,975 3.59 %
    Total interest bearing liabilities   5,259,068     179,783 4.57 %     4,851,214     133,046 3.67 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:              
  Demand deposits   719,800           937,184      
  Lease liability   19,401           20,482      
  Other liabilities   79,179           83,213      
    Total liabilities   6,077,448           5,892,093      
Shareholders’ equity   722,560           668,862      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,800,008         $ 6,560,955      
Net interest income   $ 203,753       $ 220,282  
Net interest spread     3.12 %       3.67 %
Net interest margin     4.08 %       4.58 %
                   
Cost of Deposits:              
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 719,800         $ 937,184      
  Interest bearing deposits   5,110,755     175,808 4.59 %     4,602,039     125,252 3.64 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,830,555   $ 175,808 4.03 %   $ 5,539,223   $ 125,252 3.02 %
                   
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale              
(2) Net loan fee income of $3.4 million and $3.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis            



PREFERRED BANK  
Loan and Credit Quality Information  
                 
Allowance For Credit Losses History  
          Nine Months Ended Year ended  
          September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
          (Dollars in 000's)  
Allowance For Credit Losses          
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 78,355     $ 68,472    
  Charge-Offs          
    Commercial & Industrial     12,409       124    
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       -    
    Total Charge-Offs     12,409       124    
                 
  Recoveries          
    Commercial & Industrial     5       7    
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       -    
    Total Recoveries     5       7    
                 
  Net Charge-Offs     12,404       117    
  Provision for Credit Losses:     10,100       10,000    
Balance at End of Period   $ 76,051     $ 78,355    
                 
Average Loans Held for Investment   $ 5,347,918     $ 5,067,870    
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period   $ 5,571,579     $ 5,273,498    
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans     0.31 %     0.00 %  
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period     1.36 %     1.49 %  
                 

