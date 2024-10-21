WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN) Deadline Approaching: Berger Montague Advises Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized law firm Berger Montague PC informs investors that a lawsuit was filed against WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“WEBTOON” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBTN) on behalf of purchasers of WEBTOON securities between June 24, 2024 and September 5, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors that suffered losses from WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) investments can follow the link below for more information regarding the lawsuit:

CLICK HERE to learn more about the lawsuit.

Investors who purchased or acquired WEBTOON securities during the Class Period may, no later than NOVEMBER 4, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the complaint, the registration statement for WEBTOON’s June 2024 IPO misled investors regarding the fact that: (1) WEBTOON had experienced a deceleration in advertising revenue growth; (2) WEBTOON had experienced a deceleration in IP adaptations revenue; and (3) WEBTOON had experienced exposure to weaker foreign currencies, which offset revenue growth.

Investors learned the true state of WEBTOON’s operations on August 8, 2024, when the Company announced its financial results for second quarter 2024. Among other things, WEBTOON reported revenue growth of only 0.1%, and further revealed that advertising revenue had declined 3.6%, IP adaptations revenue had declined 3.7%, and the Company’s quarterly net loss was $76.6 million. WEBTOON also disclosed that revenue growth had been “offset by the Company’s significant exposure to weaker foreign currencies.”

On this news, WEBTOON’s stock fell by $7.88 per share, more than 38%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2024. By the commencement of the class action lawsuit, WEBTOON stock had traded as low as $12.03 per share, a more than 42% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.

For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at phamner@bm.net or (215) 875-3048, or CLICK HERE .

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague , with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bm.net

Peter Hamner

Berger Montague PC

(215) 875-3048

phamner@bm.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.