Arteris and SiFive Deliver Pre-verified Solution for the Datacenter Market

The collaboration enables SoC designers to reduce project risk and integrate Arteris Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP and SiFive P870-D processors in large, high-performance applications

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, and SiFive, Inc., the gold standard for RISC-V computing, today announced the availability of the pre-verified solution to enable the development of high-performance applications in the datacenter market without the risk.

The combination of the SiFive P870-D CPU and Arteris Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP accelerates the path for SoC design engineers to address the demanding AI workload requirements of the datacenter and embedded systems markets. SiFive’s P870-D CPU enables high compute density and supports the open AMBA CHI protocol so customers have more flexibility to scale the number of clusters to boost performance while minimizing power consumption. Arteris Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP is a configurable and scalable network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect for heterogeneous cache coherent systems-on-chip (SoCs). The pre-verified solution enables faster, low-risk development cycles for datacenter SoCs with high performance AI workload and power efficiency requirements.

"The latest focus of the multi-year collaboration between Arteris and SiFive is centered on reducing the risk, development cost and timeline for customers that wish to create the highest performance, most scalable RISC-V based SoCs for datacenter use cases,” said Ian Ferguson, Senior Director of Marketing at SiFive. “SiFive is excited to partner with Arteris on its leading work on a RISC-V based emulation platform with our P870-D processor being one of the first CPU cores to be supported as part of this program."

“Cache coherent network-on-chip interconnect IP is foundational in the creation of complex, high-performing SoCs and we support the processor IP choices of our customers,” said Michal Siwinski, CMO of Arteris. “We are pleased to continue the collaboration with SiFive and enable the RISC-V ecosystem to accelerate time to market while reducing project risk.”

Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP enhances system performance by reducing latency and optimizing data flow between processing units, while its proven design ensures reliability and minimizes design iterations. It supports complex multicore SoCs with efficient cache management and scalability, making it ideal for the datacenter market.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at Arteris.com.

