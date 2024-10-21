Japan House Los Angeles Invites Visitors Into the World of Japanese Master Carpenters

Experience the Rich Japanese Tradition of Wood Craftsmanship with “Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit” Launching November 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is excited to announce the upcoming opening of “Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit,” an exhibition honoring Japanese daiku, or master carpenters, the guardians of the timeless traditions and cultural heritage of Japan’s wood craft. On display November 20, 2024 – January 22, 2025, the exhibition studies the revered masters of Japanese carpentry and woodcutting and their harmonious relationship with the forest. The touring exhibition debuts at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles before traveling to other JAPAN HOUSE locations in London and Sao Paulo.



In homage to the Japanese master carpenters – builders of renowned shrines, temples, and teahouses – the exhibition features a full-scale model of the Sa-an Teahouse, originally designed in the late 16th century by Sen no Rikyū, as well as a recreated section of the hipped roof from the Tōindō (Eastern Hall) of the Yakushi-ji temple in Nara prefecture. Both exemplify the continuing holistic relationship between forest, skill, and spirit deeply ingrained in the Japanese daiku tradition.

“Through this exhibition, we aim to shine a light on this vital piece of cultural heritage. The legacy of Japanese daiku is a testament to the enduring legacy of craftsmanship and the unique melding of forest, skill, and spirit,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.

The exhibition is produced in partnership with the Takenaka Carpentry Tools Museum in Kobe, Japan, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The tools of the daiku culture have been in danger of disappearing since the second half of the 20th century, and the museum continues to collect carpenters’ tools to reintroduce and preserve the tradition passed on for generations.

The rich tradition of carpentry and wood craftsmanship has flourished over centuries in Japan, nurtured by imperial and sacred architecture. Central to the ethos of daiku is the sourcing of wood in harmony with the forest and the meticulous selection of materials tailored to each application. Japanese woodworking practice, renowned for its precision, is therefore rooted in a profound reverence for nature and the environment – an important consideration today for all of humanity.

The exhibition is structured around five pillars of daiku culture: a reverence for nature and the Japanese forest, the master carpenters’ refined tools, the practice of dōmiya daiku (the temple and shrine carpenters), kigumi (the strength and beauty of Japanese joinery), and the work of the sukiya daiku – the skillful carpenters employing natural materials to detail and finish elegant teahouses.

As visitors enter, they are greeted with the sounds and subtle aromas of the Japanese forest, with scents of cedar and cypress mingling in an enchanting immersive presentation.

An expansive display of kigumi, or wood joinery, with kigumi models reflects the techniques used by temple and shrine builders. Specific “hands-on” presentations will be available for guests to directly experience the strength and stability of larger structural kigumi designs and the delicate finesse of finer finishing joints.

The exhibition culminates with the full-size model of the Sa-an style of Japanese teahouse, encapsulating the sukiya process which accentuates the organic shape, texture, and color of timber, bamboo, clay, and grass. The teahouse is left elegantly unfinished for visitors to examine the inner structure and frame.

Related programs will also take place throughout the duration of the exhibition including:

From Forest to Form | Japanese Carpentry at Shōya House

Saturday, November 16, 2024

12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Japan Heritage Shōya House at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens

Fee: Admission ticket to The Huntington Library required

Venture to Pasadena’s Huntington Library and join visiting Japanese master carpenter Akinori Abo at the Japan Heritage Shōya House for an afternoon drop-in program featuring demonstrations of traditional woodworking tools and time-honored carpentry techniques. Visitors will also have an opportunity to test their own skills with the Japanese wood plane under the guidance of master Abo and discuss an array of joinery models with his assistants, while viewing their actual application within the Shōya House architecture.

Curator Talk | The Spirit of Japanese Craftsmen and Nature

Wed. November 20, 2024

7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: Free

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes Curator Talk at JAPAN HOUSE Salon with Takenaka Carpentry Tools Museum exhibition producer and director, Marcelo Nishiyama, delving into Japanese carpentry philosophy and techniques and exploring its deep connections to nature and spirituality. Topics include the care taken with master carpenters’ refined tools, the practice of dōmiya daiku (the temple and shrine carpenters), kigumi (the strength and beauty of Japanese joinery), and the work of the sukiya daiku – the skillful carpenters employing natural materials to detail and finish elegant teahouses.

The exhibition is presented by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, organized by Takenaka Carpentry Tools Museum, and curated and designed by Marcelo Nishiyama, with graphic design support provided by Hiroshi Ohmizo.

Admission to the exhibition is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

