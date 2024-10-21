Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,442 in the last 365 days.

trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 5, 2024; Webcast Scheduled for November 6, 2024

trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 5, 2024; Webcast Scheduled for November 6, 2024

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – October 21, 2024 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter for the period ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 after market close. On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CET / 8:15 AM EST. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.

Investor Contact:

ir@trivago.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 5, 2024; Webcast Scheduled for November 6, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more