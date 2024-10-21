PHILIPPINES, October 21 - Press Release

October 21, 2024 'Worried' Pimentel says VP needs to seek help Shocked and worried, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Monday expressed concern over recent controversial statements made by Vice President Sara Duterte and advised the feisty former Davao City mayor to seek help or confide in close friends and family. In a press briefing with Senate reporters on Monday, Pimentel said he was "worried" about Duterte after she made remarks that included the shocking statement that she would exhume the body of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and throw it into the West Philippine Sea. "Actually, nag-worry ako sa kanya, kay Vice President. Sa tingin ko, she needs to talk to some professionals and maybe some close friends and family para mailabas na yung mga nasa damdamin at nasa isip niya," Pimentel said. ("Actually, I'm worried about her, the Vice President. I think she needs to talk to some professionals and maybe some close friends and family so she can express what she's feeling and what's on her mind.") Pimentel described Duterte's statements as unusual, even strange. "Hindi siya usual eh. Yung mga nasabi niya, hindi usual po yun. Hindi yung na-verbalize niya yung naisip niya, yung naisip niya ang hindi usual. So, siguro kailangan mo meron siyang makausap na mas madunong sa atin," Pimentel said. Pimentel said it was important for anyone to have an outlet for his or her emotions and thoughts. "Kailangan niya may kausap siya na mas madunong pa sa akin kasi abogado ako, ibang field ang kailangan na kausap ni VP. But of course, family can also help. So dapat may close family, friends, relatives, kausap. Or professional," the senator said. PIMENTEL, PINAYUHAN SI VP NA KUMONSULTA SA PROFESIONAL O PAMILYA Nagpahayag ng pag-aalala at pagkabahala si Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III nitong Lunes sa mga kontrobersyal na pahayag kamakailan ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte at nagbigay ng payo sa dating mayor ng Davao City na humingi ng tulong o ka kumausap ng kaibigan o pamilya. Sa isang press briefing kasama ang mga Senate reporters nitong Lunes, sinabi ni Pimentel na siya ay "nag-aalala" para kay Duterte matapos itong magbitaw ng mga pahayag, kabilang na ang nakakagulat na sinabi niyang ipapa-exhume niya ang katawan ng dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at itatapon ito sa West Philippine Sea. "Actually, nag-aalala ako para sa kanya, kay Bise Presidente. Sa tingin ko, kailangan niyang makipag-usap sa mga propesyonal at siguro sa mga malalapit na kaibigan at pamilya para mailabas niya ang kanyang mga nararamdaman at iniisip," ayon kay Pimentel. Inilarawan ni Pimentel ang mga pahayag ni Duterte bilang hindi karaniwan, at kakaiba (strange) "Hindi siya usual eh. Yung mga nasabi niya, hindi usual po yun. Hindi yung na-verbalize niya yung naisip niya, yung naisip niya ang hindi usual. So, siguro kailangan niya may makausap na mas madunong sa atin," ani Pimentel. Sinabi ni Pimentel na mahalaga para sa sinuman ang magkaroon ng outlet para sa kanyang mga damdamin at iniisip. "Kailangan niya may kausap siya na mas madunong pa sa akin kasi abogado ako, ibang field ang kailangan na kausap ni VP. But of course, family can also help. So dapat may close family, friends, relatives, kausap. O propesyonal," dagdag ng senador.

