Optimal Breathing is Excited to Launch the HSA/FSA Payment Option

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal Breathing is proud to have launched the HSA/FSA payment option on October 18, 2024. You can now use your Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to purchase products at Optimal Breathing. At Optimal Breathing, we’re always looking for ways to make your health journey easier and more accessible, and this is another step in the right direction.

How to Use Your HSA/FSA Funds for Purchases?

Purchasing with your HSA/FSA at Optimal Breathing is simple! Here’s how it works:

Visit our website, www.optimalbreathing.com .

. Select the products that best fit your needs.

Proceed to checkout and choose the HSA/FSA payment option.

Follow the guided steps to complete your transaction.

It’s that easy—your pre-tax dollars can now help you breathe better and feel better! For more information on HSA/FSA eligibility or to explore the full range of products, please visit www.optimalbreathing.com or contact us at hello@optimalbreathing.com . We’re here to help!

Your Health Journey Made Simpler

We understand that investing in your health is a big decision, and we want to support you every step of the way. Now, with this new payment option, you can use your HSA/FSA funds to purchase the wellness solutions you’ve been eyeing – whether it’s the Turbo Oxygen EWOT System , Optimal Breathing Self-Mastery Kit , or our wide range of nutritional supplements. Your road to better health just got a little easier–let’s take this journey together!

Making Wellness More Accessible

“We’re excited to make it easier for our customers to invest in their health,” said Sudev Rajah, CEO of Optimal Breathing. “By accepting HSA/FSA payments, we’re not only offering a convenient payment method, but we are also making it easier for people to take charge of their well-being. Our mission has always been about making health and wellness accessible to everyone.”

About Optimal Breathing

At Optimal Breathing, we are dedicated to helping people breathe better and live healthier through the proprietary Optimal Breathing Techniques and Exercise with Oxygen Therapy (EWOT). Whether you’re an athlete or a fitness enthusiast looking to push your limits, recovering from an illness, or just seeking ways to improve your health, we’re here to guide you on that journey with our innovative science-backed solutions. We don’t just sell products—we empower people to make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

