Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Net income of $7.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share
  • Core net income(1) of $8.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share(1)
  • Core pretax pre-provision net income(1) of $13.8 million
  • Net interest income of $24.2 million, an increase of $2.7 million from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.65%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter
  • NIM of 3.66% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1)
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.05%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 11.89%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 13.35%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.24%; and core ROATCE(1) of 15.74%
  • Efficiency ratio of 52.79%; and core efficiency ratio of 46.96%
  • Linked-quarter loans grew 36.3% annualized; and legacy loans grew 10.3% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits grew 44.8% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew 71.5% annualized; and legacy total deposits, excluding brokered deposits grew 9.6% annualized

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $6.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023. The Company reported core net income of $8.7 million, or $0.89 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to core net income of $9.1 million, or $1.00 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and core net income of $9.6 million, or $1.06 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary

Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States said, “The top highlight of our third quarter was the completion of the CBB Bancorp acquisition on August 1 as planned. I want to welcome our new colleagues who contributed to a seamless integration between two organizations that share a common culture. Our combination with Century Bank has strengthened our platform to drive loan and deposit growth across growing and attractive Georgia markets.”
“Net interest income for the third quarter increased more than 12.4% to $24.2 million for the quarter largely reflecting the contribution from Century Bank. Net interest margin also increased 9 basis points to 3.65% from 3.56% quarter-over-quarter, which further reflects Century Bank’s contribution.”
“Finally, we were pleased to be recognized in Piper Sandler’s Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024 for the third year in a row. The Sm-All Stars’ objective is to identify the top performing U.S. small-cap banks and thrifts based on growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength. Our objective is to run a highly efficient bank, consistently deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and increase value for our shareholders.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin    
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2024 vs.
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 2,645,388     $ 2,440,425     $ 2,175,103     8.4 %   21.6 %
Net interest income $ 24,246     $ 21,579     $ 20,731     12.4 %   17.0 %
Net interest margin   3.65 %     3.56 %     3.78 %   9 bps   (13) bps
                   


Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $24.2 million, an increase of 12.4% from $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was substantially due to the acquisition of Century Bank.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 17.0%. The increase was mainly driven by significant growth, partially as a result of the acquisition of Century Bank, which offset the decline in net interest margin.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.65%, compared to 3.56% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a slight increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The acquisition of Century Bank had a positive impact and helped lift the margin for third quarter of 2024.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 3.78%. The decrease was primarily the result of the increase in interest rates, which accelerated the cost of interest-bearing liabilities at a greater pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin, effectively helping to reduce the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income    
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2024 vs.
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 532     $ 462   $ 442     15.2 %   20.4 %
Swap (expense) fees   (9 )     4     453     325.0 %   102.0 %
SBA/USDA fees   179       58     74     208.6 %   141.9 %
Mortgage origination fees   112       92     158     21.7 %   (29.1 )%
Net gain (loss) on securities   75       20     (12 )   275.0 %   725.0 %
Employee retention credit and related revenue (“ERC”)             (5,100 )   N/A     N/A  
Other operating income   868       732     1,091     18.6 %   (20.4 )%
Total noninterest income $ 1,757     $ 1,368   $ (2,894 )   28.4 %   160.7 %
                   


Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million, an increase of 28.4% from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in additional noninterest income during the third quarter of 2024. Apart from the acquisition, the increase was also due to increased SBA/USDA fees primarily resulting from the sales of loans during the third quarter of 2024, along with a larger realized net gain on securities during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased 160.7% from a noninterest net expense of $2.9 million. The third quarter of 2023 included a $5.1 million payment to the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) for the return of the ERC, which was received during the second quarter of 2023. The IRS revised eligibility guidelines during the third quarter of 2023, and the Company applied for the Voluntary Disclosure Program and removed this from income and recorded a payable. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in additional noninterest income during the third quarter of 2024. The increase was partially offset by a decline in swap fees during the third quarter of 2024, substantially as a result of the Company not participating in any swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense      
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2024 vs.
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,876   $ 6,112   $ 5,752     12.5 %   19.5 %
Equipment and occupancy expenses   814     667     718     22.0 %   13.4 %
Data processing fees   781     686     650     13.8 %   20.2 %
Regulatory assessments   414     375     322     10.4 %   28.6 %
Professional fees related to ERC           (1,243 )   N/A     N/A  
Merger-related expenses   1,511             N/A     N/A  
Other operating expenses   3,291     3,571     2,370     (7.8 )%   38.9 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 13,687   $ 11,411   $ 8,569     19.9 %   59.7 %
                   


Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.7 million, an increase of 19.9% from $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in merger-related expenses of $1.5 million, of which $961,000 was not deductible for taxes. Also there were additional noninterest expenses related to Century Bank during the third quarter of 2024, primarily in salaries and employee benefits. The acquisition also gave rise to a $106,000 increase in amortization expense associated with the core deposit intangible. Also included in the third quarter of 2024 was approximately $250,000 in expenses associated with calling brokered deposits and collection expenses related to a problem loan.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 59.7% from $8.6 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in merger-related expenses of $1.5 million, along with additional noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased as a result of the acquisition and from a legacy standpoint. The third quarter of 2023 included a $1.2 million refund of professional fees related to the aforementioned return of ERC.

Loans and Credit Quality      
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2024 vs.
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Gross loans $ 2,205,747     $ 2,021,877     $ 1,779,846     9.1 %   23.9 %
Unearned income   (6,536 )     (6,443 )     (5,698 )   1.4 %   14.7 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)   2,199,211       2,015,434       1,774,148     9.1 %   24.0 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 2,134,318     $ 1,987,533     $ 1,740,582     7.4 %   22.6 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 7,868     $ 3,784     $ 1,082     107.9 %   627.2 %
Provision for credit losses $ 2,583     $ 1,067     $ 773     142.1 %   234.2 %
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 28,061     $ 25,828     $ 22,181     8.6 %   26.5 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 350     $ 383     $ (23 )   (8.6 )%   1621.7 %
NPL to gross loans   0.36 %     0.19 %     0.06 %        
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.07 %     0.08 %   (0.01 )%        
ACL to loans   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.25 %        
                   
(1) Ratio is annualized.                  
                   


Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.2 billion at September 30, 2024, up $183.8 million from June 30, 2024 and up $425.1 million from September 30, 2023. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in additional loans of $131.7 million at September 30, 2024. Apart from the acquired loans, the linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.9 million, or 0.36% of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, compared with $3.8 million, or 0.19% of gross loans, at June 30, 2024, and $1.1 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at September 30, 2023. The $4.1 million net increase in nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a significant commercial and industrial loan that was added to nonaccrual status and partially offset by a commercial and industrial loan that was charged-off. The $6.8 million net increase in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2023, was primarily attributable to one significant commercial and industrial loan, another less significant commercial and industrial loan and one commercial real estate loan that were added to nonaccrual status. Significant collection efforts have been made on the large commercial and industrial loan and no loss is anticipated.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Provision in the third quarter of 2024 included a “Day 2” $1.7 million provision as a result of the acquisition as well as additional provisions based on growth.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $350,000, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $383,000, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024, and net recoveries of $23,000, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023. The charge-offs recorded during the second and third quarters of 2024 were substantially related to a purchased pool of consumer loans for which the borrower filed for bankruptcy. The loan was fully charged-off as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of total loans and 356.65% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, compared with 1.28% of total loans and 682.56% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million at September 30, 2024.

Deposits      
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2024 vs.
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 546,282     $ 416,068     $ 418,125     31.3 %   30.7 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,874,264       1,759,610       1,498,276     6.5 %   25.1 %
Total deposits $ 2,420,546     $ 2,175,678     $ 1,916,401     11.3 %   26.3 %
                   
Uninsured deposits $ 964,528     $ 645,283     $ 568,323     49.5 %   69.7 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   39.85 %     29.66 %     29.66 %        
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   22.57 %     19.12 %     21.82 %        
                   


Total deposits were $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024, up from $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024 and $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023. The $244.9 million increase in total deposits in the third quarter was due to an increase of $130.2 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $114.7 million increase in interest-bearing deposits. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in additional deposits of $304.4 million at September 30, 2024, or $183.4 million in interest-bearing deposits, none of which were brokered deposits, and $121.0 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $194.2 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $288.3 million at June 30, 2024. The Company used cash from the acquisition of Century Bank to call $52.3 million of brokered deposits, while another $41.9 million matured and were repaid.

Capital          
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.64 %   11.48 %   8.72 %   11.52 %   8.70 %   11.71 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.36 %   12.43 %   9.54 %   12.61 %   9.32 %   12.55 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.36 %   12.43 %   9.54 %   12.61 %   9.32 %   12.55 %
Total capital ratio 14.18 %   13.59 %   14.50 %   13.77 %   14.60 %   13.67 %
                       


As of September 30, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $271.4 million, up from $230.6 million at June 30, 2024. The increase of $40.8 million was substantially due to the issuance of $31.5 million in common stock for the acquisition of Century Bank.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information

Lynn Joyce       Margaret Boyce
(205) 820-8065       (310) 622-8247
ljoyce@ssbank.bank       ssbankir@finprofiles.com


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
                 
Results of Operations                  
Interest income $ 45,068     $ 41,007     $ 35,204     $ 124,811     $ 96,088  
Interest expense   20,822       19,428       14,473       58,147       36,379  
Net interest income   24,246       21,579       20,731       66,664       59,709  
Provision for credit losses   2,583       1,067       773       4,885       3,511  
Net interest income after provision   21,663       20,512       19,958       61,779       56,198  
Noninterest income   1,757       1,368       (2,894 )     4,393       5,755  
Noninterest expense   13,687       11,411       8,569       35,473       32,159  
Income tax expense   2,380       2,271       1,866       7,029       6,738  
Net income $ 7,353     $ 8,198     $ 6,629     $ 23,670     $ 23,056  
Core net income(1) $ 8,675     $ 9,058     $ 9,563     $ 25,862     $ 23,901  
                   
Share and Per Share Data                  
Shares issued and outstanding   9,882,350       8,908,130       8,834,168       9,882,350       8,834,168  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   9,608,868       8,957,608       8,846,018       9,161,622       8,791,007  
Diluted   9,725,884       9,070,568       9,040,687       9,297,778       9,016,603  
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 0.76     $ 0.91     $ 0.75     $ 2.58     $ 2.62  
Diluted   0.76       0.90       0.73       2.54       2.56  
Core - diluted(1)   0.89       1.00       1.06       2.78       2.65  
Book value per share   27.46       25.88       22.86       27.46       22.86  
Tangible book value per share(1)   23.38       23.91       20.84       23.38       20.84  
Cash dividends per common share   0.09       0.09       0.09       0.27       0.27  
                   
Performance and Financial Ratios                  
ROAA   1.05 %     1.29 %     1.15 %     1.22 %     1.41 %
ROAE   11.89 %     14.55 %     12.96 %     13.70 %     15.85 %
Core ROAA(1)   1.24 %     1.43 %     1.66 %     1.33 %     1.47 %
ROATCE(1)   13.35 %     15.79 %     14.21 %     15.05 %     17.47 %
Core ROATCE(1)   15.74 %     17.44 %     20.50 %     16.45 %     18.11 %
NIM   3.65 %     3.56 %     3.78 %     3.60 %     3.85 %
NIM - FTE(1)   3.66 %     3.57 %     3.79 %     3.61 %     3.87 %
Net interest spread   2.66 %     2.59 %     2.84 %     2.63 %     3.00 %
Yield on loans   7.21 %     7.17 %     6.86 %     7.15 %     6.62 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   6.78 %     6.76 %     6.42 %     6.74 %     6.20 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   4.12 %     4.17 %     3.58 %     4.11 %     3.20 %
Cost of funds(2)   3.31 %     3.41 %     2.80 %     3.33 %     2.48 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   4.03 %     4.07 %     3.43 %     4.01 %     3.02 %
Cost of total deposits   3.19 %     3.27 %     2.63 %     3.20 %     2.29 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   22.57 %     19.12 %     21.82 %     22.57 %     21.82 %
Core deposits to total deposits   86.30 %     81.78 %     86.58 %     86.30 %     86.58 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   39.85 %     29.66 %     29.66 %     39.85 %     29.66 %
Total loans to total deposits   90.86 %     92.63 %     92.58 %     90.86 %     92.58 %
Efficiency ratio   52.79 %     49.78 %     48.01 %     49.98 %     49.47 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   46.96 %     44.75 %     42.79 %     46.23 %     47.06 %
                   

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
                 
Financial Condition (ending)                  
Total loans $ 2,199,211     $ 2,015,434     $ 1,774,148     $ 2,199,211     $ 1,774,148  
Total securities   217,692       204,131       189,496       217,692       189,496  
Total assets   2,841,440       2,572,011       2,296,527       2,841,440       2,296,527  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits   546,282       416,068       418,125       546,282       418,125  
Total core deposits(1)   2,088,993       1,779,253       1,659,291       2,088,993       1,659,291  
Total deposits   2,420,546       2,175,678       1,916,401       2,420,546       1,916,401  
Total borrowings   121,083       136,873       146,573       121,083       146,573  
Total liabilities   2,570,070       2,341,430       2,094,603       2,570,070       2,094,603  
Total shareholders’ equity   271,370       230,581       201,924       271,370       201,924  
                   
Financial Condition (average)                  
Total loans $ 2,134,318     $ 1,987,533     $ 1,740,582     $ 2,013,157     $ 1,676,134  
Total securities   223,750       210,678       201,830       214,494       197,005  
Total other interest-earning assets   287,320       242,214       232,691       247,035       199,379  
Total interest-earning assets   2,645,388       2,440,425       2,175,103       2,474,686       2,072,518  
Total assets   2,777,215       2,553,010       2,282,217       2,593,175       2,180,851  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits   490,450       420,885       448,616       442,667       442,149  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,874,861       1,729,682       1,472,024       1,746,420       1,395,529  
Total deposits   2,365,311       2,150,567       1,920,640       2,189,087       1,837,678  
Total borrowings   134,035       143,189       129,882       141,970       122,156  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,008,896       1,872,871       1,601,906       1,888,390       1,517,685  
Total shareholders’ equity   246,081       226,527       202,955       230,799       194,430  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonperforming loans $ 7,868     $ 3,784     $ 1,082     $ 7,868     $ 1,082  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 33     $ 33     $ 2,903     $ 33     $ 2,903  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 7,901     $ 3,817     $ 3,985     $ 7,901     $ 3,985  
Net charge-offs to average loans(2)   0.07 %     0.08 %   (0.01         )%     0.08 %     0.02 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2)   0.48 %     0.22 %     0.18 %     0.32 %     0.28 %
ACL to loans   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.25 %     1.28 %     1.25 %
ACL to gross loans   1.27 %     1.28 %     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.25 %
ACL to NPL   356.65 %     682.56 %     2050.00 %     356.65 %     2050.00 %
NPL to loans   0.36 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.36 %     0.06 %
NPL to gross loans   0.36 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.36 %     0.06 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.36 %     0.19 %     0.22 %     0.36 %     0.22 %
NPA to total assets   0.28 %     0.15 %     0.17 %     0.28 %     0.17 %
                   
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios                  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.55 %     8.97 %     8.79 %     9.55 %     8.79 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.25 %     8.34 %     8.08 %     8.25 %     8.08 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   8.64 %     8.72 %     8.70 %     8.64 %     8.70 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
CET1 capital ratio   9.36 %     9.54 %     9.32 %     9.36 %     9.32 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   9.36 %     9.54 %     9.32 %     9.36 %     9.32 %
Total capital ratio   14.18 %     14.50 %     14.60 %     14.18 %     14.60 %
                   

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)
             
Assets              
Cash and due from banks $ 24,225     $ 21,598     $ 19,710     $ 31,047  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   182,559       140,440       134,846       103,646  
Federal funds sold   71,072       76,334       96,095       81,487  
Total cash and cash equivalents   277,856       238,372       250,651       216,180  
               
Securities available for sale, at fair value   198,076       184,510       179,000       169,859  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,616       19,621       19,632       19,637  
Other equity securities, at fair value   3,733       3,658       3,649       3,654  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   4,418       4,633       5,684       4,971  
Loans held for sale   415       1,716       450       1,799  
               
Loans, net of unearned income   2,199,211       2,015,434       1,884,508       1,774,148  
Less allowance for credit losses   28,061       25,828       24,378       22,181  
Loans, net   2,171,150       1,989,606       1,860,130       1,751,967  
               
Premises and equipment, net   32,319       26,192       26,426       26,694  
Accrued interest receivable   10,114       9,654       8,711       8,321  
Bank owned life insurance   39,159       33,000       29,884       29,697  
Annuities   16,843       15,918       15,036       15,266  
Foreclosed assets   33       33       33       2,903  
Goodwill   30,980       16,862       16,862       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   9,338       735       899       981  
Other assets   27,390       27,501       29,616       27,736  
               
Total assets $ 2,841,440     $ 2,572,011     $ 2,446,663     $ 2,296,527  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing $ 546,282     $ 416,068     $ 437,959     $ 418,125  
Interest-bearing   1,874,264       1,759,610       1,580,230       1,498,276  
Total deposits   2,420,546       2,175,678       2,018,189       1,916,401  
               
Other borrowings   7,976       8,000       26,994       4,991  
FHLB advances   22,000       42,000       70,000       55,000  
Subordinated notes   91,107       86,873       86,679       86,582  
Accrued interest payable   2,214       2,024       1,519       1,280  
Other liabilities   26,227       26,855       28,318       30,349  
               
Total liabilities   2,570,070       2,341,430       2,231,699       2,094,603  
               
Stockholders' equity:              
Common stock   49,684       44,813       44,479       44,307  
Capital surplus   106,046       79,248       78,361       77,671  
Retained earnings   123,783       117,233       102,523       94,429  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (5,866 )     (8,333 )     (8,379 )     (13,126 )
Unvested restricted stock   (723 )     (826 )     (466 )     (580 )
Vested restricted stock units   (1,554 )     (1,554 )     (1,554 )     (777 )
               
Total stockholders' equity   271,370       230,581       214,964       201,924  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,841,440     $ 2,572,011     $ 2,446,663     $ 2,296,527  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 38,690     $ 35,421   $ 30,084     $ 107,739   $ 83,049
Taxable securities   2,205       2,039     1,796       6,225     4,819
Nontaxable securities   243       231     227       704     747
Other interest and dividends   3,930       3,316     3,097       10,143     7,473
Total interest income   45,068       41,007     35,204       124,811     96,088
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   18,990       17,511     12,732       52,407     31,498
Other borrowings   1,832       1,917     1,741       5,740     4,881
Total interest expense   20,822       19,428     14,473       58,147     36,379
                   
Net interest income   24,246       21,579     20,731       66,664     59,709
Provision for credit losses   2,583       1,067     773       4,885     3,511
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   21,663       20,512     19,958       61,779     56,198
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   532       462     442       1,458     1,348
Swap (expenses) fees   (9 )     4     453       10     622
SBA/USDA fees   179       58     74       302     274
Mortgage origination fees   112       92     158       300     446
Net gain (loss) on securities   75       20     (12 )     83     457
Employee retention credit and related revenue             (5,100 )        
Other operating income   868       732     1,091       2,240     2,608
Total noninterest income   1,757       1,368     (2,894 )     4,393     5,755
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   6,876       6,112     5,752       19,219     19,926
Equipment and occupancy expenses   814       667     718       2,170     2,095
Data processing fees   781       686     650       2,110     1,889
Regulatory assessments   414       375     322       1,149     844
Professional fees related to ERC             (1,243 )        
Merger-related expenses   1,511                 1,511    
Other operating expenses   3,291       3,571     2,370       9,314     7,405
Total noninterest expenses   13,687       11,411     8,569       35,473     32,159
                   
Income before income taxes   9,733       10,469     8,495       30,699     29,794
                   
Income tax expense   2,380       2,271     1,866       7,029     6,738
                   
Net income $ 7,353     $ 8,198   $ 6,629     $ 23,670   $ 23,056
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.76     $ 0.91   $ 0.75     $ 2.58   $ 2.62
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76     $ 0.90   $ 0.73     $ 2.54   $ 2.56


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 2,134,318     $ 38,690   7.21 %   $ 1,987,533     $ 35,421   7.17 %   $ 1,740,582     $ 30,084   6.86 %
Taxable securities   177,164       2,205   4.95 %     165,141       2,039   4.97 %     156,364       1,796   4.56 %
Nontaxable securities   46,586       243   2.08 %     45,537       231   2.04 %     45,466       227   1.98 %
Other interest-earnings assets   287,320       3,930   5.44 %     242,214       3,316   5.51 %     232,691       3,097   5.28 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,645,388     $ 45,068   6.78 %   $ 2,440,425     $ 41,007   6.76 %   $ 2,175,103     $ 35,204   6.42 %
Allowance for credit losses   (27,253 )             (25,332 )             (21,606 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   159,080               137,917               128,720          
Total Assets $ 2,777,215             $ 2,553,010             $ 2,282,217          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   95,040       30   0.13 %     85,976       21   0.10 %     88,668       20   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   1,042,661       10,264   3.92 %     929,930       9,229   3.99 %     867,066       7,767   3.55 %
Time deposits   737,160       8,696   4.69 %     713,776       8,261   4.65 %     516,290       4,945   3.80 %
FHLB advances   36,130       455   5.01 %     48,374       596   4.96 %     43,261       514   4.72 %
Other borrowings   97,905       1,377   5.59 %     94,815       1,321   5.60 %     86,621       1,227   5.62 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,008,896     $ 20,822   4.12 %   $ 1,872,871     $ 19,428   4.17 %   $ 1,601,906     $ 14,473   3.58 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 490,450             $ 420,885             $ 448,616          
Other liabilities   31,788               32,727               28,740          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 522,238             $ 453,612             $ 477,356          
Stockholders’ Equity   246,081               226,527               202,955          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,777,215             $ 2,553,010             $ 2,282,217          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 24,246           $ 21,579           $ 20,731    
Net interest spread(2)         2.66 %           2.59 %           2.84 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.65 %           3.56 %           3.78 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.66 %           3.57 %           3.79 %
Cost of funds(6)         3.31 %           3.41 %           2.80 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         4.03 %           4.07 %           3.43 %
Cost of total deposits         3.19 %           3.27 %           2.63 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest-earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest-earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 2,013,157     $ 107,739   7.15 %   $ 1,676,134     $ 83,049   6.62 %
Taxable securities   168,661       6,225   4.93 %     149,058       4,819   4.32 %
Nontaxable securities   45,833       704   2.05 %     47,947       747   2.08 %
Other interest-earnings assets   247,035       10,143   5.48 %     199,379       7,473   5.01 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,474,686     $ 124,811   6.74 %   $ 2,072,518     $ 96,088   6.20 %
Allowance for credit losses   (25,638 )             (20,750 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   144,127               129,083          
Total Assets $ 2,593,175             $ 2,180,851          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   88,980       78   0.12 %     91,602       59   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   958,625       28,296   3.94 %     839,827       19,679   3.13 %
Time deposits   698,815       24,033   4.59 %     464,100       11,760   3.39 %
FHLB advances   45,840       1,706   4.97 %     35,703       1,202   4.50 %
Other borrowings   96,130       4,034   5.60 %     86,453       3,679   5.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,888,390     $ 58,147   4.11 %   $ 1,517,685     $ 36,379   3.20 %
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 442,667             $ 442,149          
Other liabilities   31,319               26,587          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 473,986             $ 468,736          
Stockholders’ Equity   230,799               194,430          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,593,175             $ 2,180,851          
                       
Net interest income     $ 66,664           $ 59,709    
Net interest spread(2)         2.63 %           3.00 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.60 %           3.85 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.61 %           3.87 %
Cost of funds(6)         3.33 %           2.48 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         4.01 %           3.02 %
Cost of total deposits         3.20 %           2.29 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest-earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest-earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross
                             
Real estate mortgages:                              
Construction and development $ 245,275     11.1 %   $ 242,573     12.0 %   $ 242,960     12.9 %   $ 229,188     12.9 %
Residential   293,150     13.3 %     249,498     12.3 %     224,603     11.9 %     224,499     12.6 %
Commercial   1,344,554     61.0 %     1,222,739     60.5 %     1,144,867     60.5 %     1,049,545     59.0 %
Commercial and industrial   310,540     14.1 %     297,501     14.7 %     269,961     14.3 %     268,283     15.0 %
Consumer and other   12,228     0.5 %     9,566     0.5 %     8,286     0.4 %     8,331     0.5 %
Gross loans   2,205,747     100.0 %     2,021,877     100.0 %     1,890,677     100.0 %     1,779,846     100.0 %
Unearned income   (6,536 )         (6,443 )         (6,169 )         (5,698 )    
Loans, net of unearned income   2,199,211           2,015,434           1,884,508           1,774,148      
Allowance for credit losses   (28,061 )         (25,828 )         (24,378 )         (22,181 )    
Loans, net $ 2,171,150         $ 1,989,606         $ 1,860,130         $ 1,751,967      


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                             
                               
Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 546,282   22.5 %   $ 416,068   19.1 %   $ 437,959   21.7 %   $ 418,125   21.8 %
Interest-bearing transaction   1,124,706   46.5 %     1,006,687   46.3 %     946,347   46.9 %     934,383   48.8 %
Savings   53,565   2.2 %     32,527   1.5 %     35,412   1.7 %     38,518   2.0 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under   558,600   23.1 %     612,299   28.1 %     500,406   24.8 %     436,613   22.8 %
Time deposits, over $250,000   137,393   5.7 %     108,097   5.0 %     98,065   4.9 %     88,762   4.6 %
Total deposits $ 2,420,546   100.0 %   $ 2,175,678   100.0 %   $ 2,018,189   100.0 %   $ 1,916,401   100.0 %


Nonperforming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
             
             
Nonaccrual loans $ 7,803     $ 3,784     $ 1,017     $ 1,082  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest   65             160        
Total nonperforming loans   7,868       3,784       1,177       1,082  
OREO   33       33       33       2,903  
Total nonperforming assets $ 7,901     $ 3,817     $ 1,210     $ 3,985  
               
Financial difficulty modification loans – nonaccrual(1)   622       647       907       970  
Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing   1,071       1,093       1,095       1,052  
Financial difficulty modification loans $ 1,693     $ 1,740     $ 2,002     $ 2,022  
               
Allowance for credit losses $ 28,061     $ 25,828     $ 24,378     $ 22,181  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 2,199,211     $ 2,015,434     $ 1,884,508     $ 1,774,148  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 2,205,747     $ 2,021,877     $ 1,890,677     $ 1,779,846  
Total assets $ 2,841,440     $ 2,572,011     $ 2,446,663     $ 2,296,527  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   356.65 %     682.56 %     2071.20 %     2050.00 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.36 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.36 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.36 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.22 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.28 %     0.15 %     0.05 %     0.17 %
               
Nonaccrual loans by category:              
Real estate mortgages:              
Construction & Development $     $     $     $  
Residential Mortgages   522       393       252       289  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   2,155       2,182       765       785  
Commercial & Industrial   5,126       1,209             8  
Consumer and other                      
Total $ 7,803     $ 3,784     $ 1,017     $ 1,082  

(1) Financial difficulty modifications loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30, 2023
                 
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 2,134,318     $ 1,987,533     $ 1,740,582     $ 2,013,157     $ 1,676,134  
Loans, net of unearned income   2,199,211       2,015,434       1,774,148       2,199,211       1,774,148  
Gross loans   2,205,747       2,021,877       1,779,846       2,205,747       1,779,846  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period   25,828       25,144       21,385       24,378       20,156  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                           (1,285 )
Charge-offs:                  
Construction and development               3             3  
Residential                     11        
Commercial   119       11             157        
Commercial and industrial   384       384             1,210       262  
Consumer and other         10             25       6  
Total charge-offs   503       405       3       1,403       271  
Recoveries:                  
Construction and development                            
Residential   13       6       10       27       38  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   139       15             171       14  
Consumer and other   1       1       16       3       18  
Total recoveries   153       22       26       201       70  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 350     $ 383     $ (23 )   $ 1,202     $ 201  
                   
Provision for credit losses $ 2,583     $ 1,067     $ 773     $ 4,885     $ 3,511  
Balance at end of the period $ 28,061     $ 25,828     $ 22,181     $ 28,061     $ 22,181  
                   
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,206     $ 1,288     $ 1,495     $ 1,239     $  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                           1,285  
Day 2 impact from acquisition   199                   199        
(Credit) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments         (82 )     29       (33 )     239  
Balance at the end of the period $ 1,405     $ 1,206     $ 1,524     $ 1,405     $ 1,524  
                   
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.25 %     1.28 %     1.25 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.27 %     1.28 %     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.25 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.07 %     0.08 %   (0.01)        %     0.08 %     0.02 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.48 %     0.22 %     0.18 %     0.32 %     0.28 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
                 
Net income $ 7,353     $ 8,198     $ 6,629     $ 23,670     $ 23,056  
Add: One-time retirement related expenses                           1,571  
Add: Professional fees related to ERC               (1,243 )            
Add: Wire fraud loss         1,155             1,155        
Add: Merger-related expenses   1,511                   1,511        
Add: Net OREO gain         (3 )     (9 )     (3 )     (2 )
Less: Employee retention related revenue               (5,100 )            
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   75       20       (12 )     83       457  
Less: Tax effect   114       272       926       388       267  
Core net income $ 8,675     $ 9,058     $ 9,563     $ 25,862     $ 23,901  
Average assets $ 2,777,215     $ 2,553,010     $ 2,282,217     $ 2,593,175     $ 2,180,851  
Core return on average assets   1.24 %     1.43 %     1.66 %     1.33 %     1.47 %
                   
Net income $ 7,353     $ 8,198     $ 6,629     $ 23,670     $ 23,056  
Add: One-time retirement related expenses                           1,571  
Add: Professional fees related to ERC               (1,243 )            
Add: Wire fraud loss         1,155             1,155        
Add: Merger-related expenses   1,511                   1,511        
Add: Net OREO gain         (3 )     (9 )     (3 )     (2 )
Add: Provision   2,583       1,067       773       4,885       3,511  
Less: Employee retention related revenue               (5,100 )            
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   75       20       (12 )     83       457  
Add: Income taxes   2,380       2,271       1,866       7,029       6,738  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 13,752     $ 12,668     $ 13,128     $ 38,164     $ 34,417  
Average assets $ 2,777,215     $ 2,553,010     $ 2,282,217     $ 2,593,175     $ 2,180,851  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   1.97 %     2.00 %     2.28 %     1.97 %     2.11 %
                   
Net interest income $ 24,246     $ 21,579     $ 20,731     $ 66,664     $ 59,709  
Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   75       73       70       222       213  
Net interest income - FTE $ 24,321     $ 21,652     $ 20,801     $ 66,886     $ 59,922  
                   
Net interest margin   3.65 %     3.56 %     3.78 %     3.60 %     3.85 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Net interest margin - FTE   3.66 %     3.57 %     3.79 %     3.61 %     3.87 %
                   
Total stockholders' equity $ 271,370     $ 230,581     $ 201,924     $ 271,370     $ 201,924  
Less: Intangible assets   40,318       17,597       17,843       40,318       17,843  
Tangible common equity $ 231,052     $ 212,984     $ 184,081     $ 231,052     $ 184,081  
                   
(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
                   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
                   
Core net income $ 8,675     $ 9,058     $ 9,563     $ 25,862     $ 23,901  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   9,725,884       9,070,568       9,040,687       9,297,778       9,016,603  
Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.89     $ 1.00     $ 1.06     $ 2.78     $ 2.65  
                   
Common shares outstanding at year or period end   9,882,350       8,908,130       8,834,168       9,882,350       8,834,168  
Tangible book value per share $ 23.38     $ 23.91     $ 20.84     $ 23.38     $ 20.84  
                   
Total assets at end of period $ 2,841,440     $ 2,572,011     $ 2,296,527     $ 2,841,440     $ 2,296,527  
Less: Intangible assets   40,318       17,597       17,843       40,318       17,843  
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,801,122     $ 2,554,414     $ 2,278,684     $ 2,801,122     $ 2,278,684  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.25 %     8.34 %     8.08 %     8.25 %     8.08 %
                   
Total average shareholders equity $ 246,081     $ 226,527     $ 202,955     $ 230,799     $ 194,430  
Less: Average intangible assets   26,884       17,646       17,893       20,776       17,973  
Average tangible common equity $ 219,197     $ 208,881     $ 185,062     $ 210,023     $ 176,457  
Net income to common shareholders $ 7,353     $ 8,198     $ 6,629     $ 23,670     $ 23,056  
Return on average tangible common equity   13.35 %     15.79 %     14.21 %     15.05 %     17.47 %
Average tangible common equity $ 219,197     $ 208,881     $ 185,062     $ 210,023     $ 176,457  
Core net income $ 8,675     $ 9,058     $ 9,563     $ 25,862     $ 23,901  
Core return on average tangible common equity   15.74 %     17.44 %     20.50 %     16.45 %     18.11 %
                   
Net interest income $ 24,246     $ 21,579     $ 20,731     $ 66,664     $ 59,709  
Add: Noninterest income   1,757       1,368       (2,894 )     4,393       5,755  
Less: Employee retention related revenue               (5,100 )            
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   75       20       (12 )     83       457  
Operating revenue $ 25,928     $ 22,927     $ 22,949     $ 70,974     $ 65,007  
                   
Expenses:                  
Total noninterest expense $ 13,687     $ 11,411     $ 8,569     $ 35,473     $ 32,159  
Less: One-time retirement related expenses                           1,571  
Less: Professional fees related to ERC               (1,243 )            
Less: Wire fraud loss         1,155             1,155        
Less: Merger-related expenses   1,511                   1,511        
Less: Net OREO gain         (3 )     (9 )     (3 )     (2 )
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 12,176     $ 10,259     $ 9,821     $ 32,810     $ 30,590  
Core efficiency ratio   46.96 %     44.75 %     42.79 %     46.23 %     47.06 %

