Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0 Debuts, Redefining Connectivity for Robotics and Automotive

New release offers unmatched performance, scalability, and abstraction for next-generation edge and IoT applications

BRUSSELS, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, a leading open source foundation, today announced the release of Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0, a breakthrough open source protocol that seamlessly integrates communication, storage, and computation in embedded systems and across cloud platforms. This milestone release builds on years of development and real-world deployment experience, delivering new features tailored for developers and engineers in robotics, automotive, and broader edge and IoT sectors.

“Eclipse Zenoh has proven to be a valuable protocol for innovative robotics and automotive applications, and with this release, we expect that trajectory to accelerate,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Its unique blend of abstraction, scalability, and high performance make it ideal for complex, real-time applications like advanced robotics.”

Eclipse Zenoh, which has been in use for several years, unifies data in motion, data at rest, and computations. The 1.0.0 release represents a significant evolution, incorporating insights from industrial deployments to deliver a mature, production-ready solution.

“The Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0 release represents a carefully considered step forward,” said Angelo Corsaro, CEO & CTO of ZettaScale, the creator of the Zenoh project. “We've taken the time to learn from real-world implementations, refining Zenoh to meet the complex needs of modern network communication. This release offers developers an efficient, scalable toolset that streamlines development and communication across critical technology stacks.”

Key enhancements in Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0 include shared memory and zero-copy support, advanced end-to-end protection, high-performance access control, and specific extensions for robotics and automotive protocols. As the 1.0.0 release, the update also introduces backward compatibility and enables long-term support.

Eclipse Zenoh has gained significant adoption across industries such as manufacturing, transportation, medical, and industrial automation. To see a list of industry adopters, visit https://zenoh.io/adopters/

Eclipse Zenoh has also been recognised by the Robot Operating System (ROS) community as the leading protocol for robotics, further validating its capabilities in robotics applications.

Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0 is now available for download at https://github.com/eclipse-zenoh/zenoh/releases

