Data Center Accelerator Global Market 2024 To Reach $100.93 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 39.2%

Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The data center accelerator market has expanded rapidly in recent years, expected to grow from $19.39 billion in 2023 to $26.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.5%. This growth during the historical period is driven by rising data processing needs, increasing demand for energy efficiency, the adoption of deep learning, and data center consolidation efforts.

The data center accelerator market is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $100.93 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.2%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for customization and scalability, enhanced security needs, low-power accelerators, real-time analytics capabilities, and the adoption of security acceleration solutions.

The growing number of data centers is expected to drive the expansion of the data center accelerator market in the coming years. A data center is a facility that houses computer systems and related equipment, such as storage and telecommunications, used for storing, processing, and managing vast amounts of data. Data center accelerators are becoming essential in these facilities, offering substantial performance and efficiency improvements for various workloads.

Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Semptian Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, SambaNova Systems Inc, Habana Labs Ltd., Groq Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., Graphcore Ltd., BrainChip Holdings Ltd., Wave Computing Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Ampere Computing LLC, Hailo Technologies Ltd., Lightmatter Inc., Esperanto Technologies Inc., XtremeData Inc., Blaize Inc., Quadric Inc, GreenWaves Technologies SAS, Xelera Technologies GmbH, Mythic Inc., Silexica GmbH, Tensor Networks Inc.

Leading companies in the data center accelerator market are forming strategic partnerships to co-develop accelerator chips, aiming to boost their market revenues. These collaborations focus on jointly launching advanced solutions, such as co-designed chips, that enhance data center performance.

1) By Processor Type: CPU (Central Processing Unit), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array), ASIC (Application-specific Integrated Circuit)

2) By Type: HPC Accelarator, Cloud Accelerator

3) By Application: Deep Learning, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface

4) By End-User: Telecommunication &IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Energy, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A data center accelerator is a software program or hardware device designed to enhance a computer's overall performance by processing visual data. It typically helps increase consumer demand for data while enhancing the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI)-based services, thereby driving the need for AI-driven data centers that boost overall performance. Additionally, it is utilized to improve the operational efficiency of computers.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data center accelerator market size, data center accelerator market drivers and trends, data center accelerator market major players and data center accelerator market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

