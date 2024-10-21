$7.3+ Bn Bone Void Fillers Market as Aging Population Grows: 727 Million Over 65 in 2020, Projected to Double by 2050

Bone Void Fillers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bone void fillers market is set for substantial growth, increasing from $3.2 billion in 2021 to an estimated $7.3 billion by 2031. This growth represents a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. Bone voids, resulting from the failure of the bone's self-healing mechanisms, create cavities or gaps that need to be filled to restore stability and support.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16839 Key Market Insights• Market Dynamics• Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases: Rising cases of osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, scoliosis, and other bone-related disorders.• R&D Advancements: Increased research and development in bone void fillers are driving innovation and product development.• Funding Growth: Significant investments from both private and government sectors are enhancing healthcare development and research initiatives.• Aging Population: By 2050, the global elderly population is projected to reach 1.5 billion, with an increasing prevalence of age-related orthopedic conditions.• Global Demographics• In 2020, there were 727 million individuals aged 65 or older, expected to double by 2050.• According to the WHO, 1 in 6 people will be aged 60 years or older by 2030.Market Segmentation• By Type• Demineralized Bone Matrix: Dominated the market in 2021 due to extensive use in dental and orthopedic surgeries.• Calcium Phosphate Bone Graft Substitute: Anticipated to grow significantly due to the adoption of synthetic substitutes like polymers and ceramics.• By Form• Gel & Putty: Exhibited the highest growth in 2021 and is expected to continue leading the market due to the rise in minimally invasive surgeries.• Granules: Also showing significant demand as orthopedic procedures increase.• By Application• Bone Fracture: Remains the prominent segment driven by rising osteoporosis cases and sport-related injuries.• Spine Fusion: Expected to grow due to the increasing incidence of spinal injuries and procedures.• By End User• Hospitals: Led the market in 2021, benefiting from government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure.• Specialty Clinics: Projected for considerable growth as awareness increases.Regional Overview• North America: Accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2021, supported by the high adoption of synthetic fillers and a robust healthcare infrastructure.• Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to see lucrative growth due to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increased healthcare expenditure.Key Players in the Market• Arthrex Inc.• Baxter International• DePuy Synthes• Medtronic Plc• NuVasive Inc.• Orthofix Medical Inc.• Smith and Nephew Plc• Stryker Corporation• Wright Medical Group Inc.• Zimmer BiometThe global bone void fillers market is poised for significant growth, driven by a combination of demographic changes, rising orthopedic conditions, and advancements in healthcare technology. The industry is positioned for innovation and expansion, making it an attractive sector for investment and development in the coming years.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16839

