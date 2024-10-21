Cannabis Seeds Market is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 18.4% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cannabis seeds market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.The main factors influencing the global cannabis seeds market are the legalization of cannabis seeds in many different countries, the rise in consumer knowledge of the health advantages of cannabis seeds and its expanding medical use, and the development of novel products with expanded research and development efforts. In addition, legalization in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to open up attractive opportunities for market expansion.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16909 The Cannabaceae family of flowering plants includes the genus Cannabis. Cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis are its three species. Protein, fiber, and healthy fatty acids like omega-3s and omega-6s are all abundant in cannabis seeds. The seeds have significant levels of gamma-linolenic acid and arginine. These compounds help treat chronic pain, lower the risk of heart disease, and enhance neurological and other problems. These seeds also contain calcium, potassium, vitamin E, Sulphur, phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc among other minerals. Those who can't consume nuts, gluten, lactose, or sugar can eat them because they are high in vitamin E.The market for cannabis seeds is expanding as a result of the increasing cannabis seeds market demand in both the medical and recreational markets.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cannabis-seeds-market/purchase-options The region that dominated the global cannabis seeds market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Due to the growing legalization of cannabis in North America for both medical and recreational purposes, the industry is expanding throughout the area. Additionally, as more people become aware of cannabis' therapeutic advantages, its use in medicine is fast growing. These companies also want to extend their production regions and engage in mergers and acquisitions, all of which will benefit the cannabis seed market in the region in the upcoming years.The major players analyzed for global cannabis seeds industry are Barney's Souvenirs BV, Christiania Seeds, DELICIOUSSEEDS, Dinafem Seeds, Dutch Passion, Green House Seed Co., I Love Growing Marijuana, Mountain Top Seed Bank, Paradise Seeds, Seed Cellar, Seed Supreme, Sensi Seeds, Tropical Seeds Co., and Royal Queen Seeds.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16909 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

