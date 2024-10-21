Firmament I by Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu Wins Bronze in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Firmament I

Innovative Lighting Design Firmament I Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Firmament I by Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu as the Bronze Winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Firmament I within the lighting industry, positioning it as an innovative and well-executed design that aligns with the highest standards of the field.Firmament I's recognition with the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award is relevant to both industry professionals and potential customers. For the lighting industry, this award validates Firmament I's alignment with current trends and best practices, showcasing its potential to influence future designs. For customers, the award serves as a mark of excellence, indicating that Firmament I offers practical benefits, innovative features, and high-quality performance.Firmament I stands out in the market through its unique integration of aesthetics, optics, and engineering mechanics. The design features a light arm that can be attached to the light pole, offering an impressive 180Â° illumination capability. This adaptability allows Firmament I to seamlessly integrate into various home environments and desktop setups, infusing spaces with a minimalist artistic essence. The full-spectrum side-glow grille anti-glare structure emits gentle, soft light, while intelligent features like reading, writing, and night light modes, as well as aromatherapy and ambiance modules, provide a highly customizable and user-friendly experience.The Bronze A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award for Firmament I serves as a motivation for Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further integrate innovative features, intelligent interaction, and customizable options to meet the evolving needs of users. By consistently striving for excellence and innovation, Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu have the potential to make significant contributions to the advancement of the lighting industry.Firmament I was designed by Zuilin Zeng, Yunbing Wang, Yin Xu, Yuzhou Zeng, Zhilong Zeng, and Xinge Zeng. Each team member contributed their expertise to create a lighting design that seamlessly integrates aesthetics, functionality, and user experience.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Firmament I lighting design at:About Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin XuZuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Yin Xu are designers from China. They are associated with Yunnan Wallbase Optoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., a high-tech enterprise located in Kunming Airport Economic Zone, Dianzhong New District, Yunnan Province. The company specializes in the research & development, production, sales, operation, and maintenance of smart lighting products, covering various fields such as portable outdoor lighting, smart eye protection table lamps, smart Bluetooth audio, campus health and eye protection lighting, and smart early warning for forest fire prevention.About Yunnan Wallbase Optoelectronic Technology Co., LtdYunnan Wallbase Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd is a high-tech enterprise located in Kunming Airport Economic Zone, Dianzhong New District, Yunnan Province. The company focuses on the research & development, production, sales, operation, and maintenance of smart lighting products. Their product range includes portable outdoor lighting, smart eye protection table lamps, smart Bluetooth audio, campus health and eye protection lighting, smart early warning for forest fire prevention, and other innovative lighting solutions.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes lighting designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, functionality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers innovation, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, and overall impact. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create products that enhance quality of life through thoughtful design and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are expected to be highly regarded within the lighting industry and beyond.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes entries from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

