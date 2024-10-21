Yonghe by Jan Creation Boutique Co.Ltd Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Yonghe

Jan Creation Boutique Co.Ltd's Exceptional Brand Identity Design for Yonghe Recognized with Prestigious International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Yonghe by Jan Creation Boutique Co.Ltd as the winner of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the Yonghe brand identity design within the competitive graphic design industry.The Yonghe brand identity design by Jan Creation Boutique Co.Ltd showcases a deep understanding of current trends and needs within the graphic design industry. By breaking away from the conventional visual representation of hair medical brands, Yonghe's remodeled visual identity aligns with the evolving market and aesthetic preferences of a broader target audience, including younger and female customers. This innovative approach not only reflects the brand's pursuit of technological advancements but also sets a new standard for effective brand communication in the industry.Yonghe's award-winning brand identity design stands out for its unique and recognizable visual elements. The design team skillfully transformed the Chinese character "He" from the brand name into an arrow symbol, representing positivity and growth. The use of a blue color palette and gradients conveys a sense of technology and future orientation, aligning with Yonghe's vision of combining medicine and aesthetics. The dynamic visual identity system adapts seamlessly to various settings, reinforcing the brand's message of perpetual innovation and breakthroughs.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Jan Creation Boutique Co.Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation in graphic design. This recognition is expected to inspire the design team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in their future projects. By setting a high benchmark with the Yonghe brand identity design, Jan Creation Boutique Co.Ltd aims to contribute to the advancement of the graphic design industry and foster a culture of creativity and innovation within their team.Team MembersYonghe was designed by a talented team at Jan Creation Boutique Co.Ltd. Li Dongqi served as the Strategy Director, leading the research and strategy alongside Mou Lan, Chen Jueqian, Ji Zhaoye, and Sun Shan. Sun Shan also took on the role of Design Director, overseeing the VI Design team, which included Wang Zhiyun, Zhang Yuhang, and Wu Yaming from Relative Design. Wen Zi and Kang Jingchen from Relative Design contributed to the Motion Design, while Zhang Yuhang and Mou Lan provided supporting design work. Chen Jueqian handled the account management for the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Yonghe brand identity design at:About Jan Creation Boutique Co.LtdJan Creation is an innovative brand consulting firm specializing in commercial branding. Founded in Los Angeles in 2014, with branches in Beijing and Chengdu, Jan Creation believes that branding is the core strategy for business success. They help start-up brands achieve initial branding, assist advanced brands in upgrading and improving their branding, and enable mature brands to refresh their past branding. Jan Creation's mission is to promote brand innovation and create more possibilities for the future.About Yonghe MedicalYonghe Medical is a medical group that has been providing one-stop hair medical services since 2005. With "Yonghe Medical" as its core, the group has built a comprehensive industry chain brand matrix, including the professional hair transplant brand "Yonghe Hair Transplant," the medical care brand "Shi Yunxun," the female aesthetic hair transplant brand "Yonghe Hair Beginning," and the medical wig brand "Hafada." As of June 30, 2023, Yonghe Medical has established 72 hair transplant medical institutions in 68 cities across China, with a professional medical team of over 1,600 people, including more than 300 registered doctors and 1,000 nurses.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. 