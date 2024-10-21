TravelingWiki Presents to Denver Post 344, Jewish War Veterans of the US, on Free Special Needs Veteran Travel Resources

The Military Coalition President, Jack Du Teil, Previously Engages TravelingWiki's CEO, Jonathan Sutter

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces that it presented to Denver Post 344, Jewish War Veterans of the United States, regarding its free travel resources offered in 11 languages. The presentation follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation’s assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement in Milwaukee with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve the military community stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “As discussed with the veterans we engaged during the presentation to Denver Post 344, we are attempting to provide travel resources to those that have courageously served our country. TravelingWiki Foundation is committed to offering its free resources throughout the military community in ways that can benefit the service member(s) and any dependents.”

More information about the military engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

TravelingWiki Foundation Thanks Denver Post 344 and Lectures on Free Special Needs Travel Resources Available for Active ServiceMembers, Veterans & Dependents

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.