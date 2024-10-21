PHILIPPINES, October 21 - Press Release

October 21, 2024 Cayetano: PH transformation requires collective work, not just political hope Filipinos must stop relying on "political hope" alone for national transformation and instead "rise up" to be instruments of positive change in their own spheres of influence. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano stressed this in his speech at the Business As Mission (BAM) Asia Conference in Taguig City on Saturday, October 19, 2024. He pointed out that despite the Philippines being regarded as the Christian nation in Asia, poverty, suffering, and immorality persist because many Filipinos fail to live out their faith beyond church activities. Cayetano called on leaders across all sectors, particularly Christians, to "come together" and embody righteousness in their respective fields. He said transformation cannot happen if some sectors promote positive values while others glorify immoral behaviors. Emphasizing that "environment matters," he said transformation will not happen "If the spheres of business, church, and government meet and say, 'No more corruption,' but then in the spheres of entertainment and media they glorify cheating and crime." Cayetano cited Singapore as an example of progress driven by a whole-of-government approach to integrity, emphasizing that integrity must be consistent across all levels of society for genuine transformation to occur. He warned that if corruption and immorality dominate in the country, even good efforts will be undermined. "If Taguig is 'good soil' and your business is 'good seed', but suddenly the environment is all corruption and immorality, that will be the weed that chokes out the good seeds that's growing," he said. 'Don't make money your lord' Turning to business leaders, Cayetano reminded them not to let the pursuit of wealth override their values. "Make money but do not make money your lord," he said, challenging them to use their influence to touch more lives. Reflecting on his career, Cayetano shared how he rose through the ranks from municipal councilor to senator, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Speaker of the House. After years of "soul searching," however, he realized that being a Christian public servant means guiding others in government toward God. "All of these titles are meaningless unless I do God's work," he said. Cayetano: Hindi pulitika kundi sama-samang pagkilos ang susi sa pagbabago ng bansa Imbes na iasa ng Pilipino sa pulitika ang pagbabago ng Pilipinas, dapat sama-samang kumilos ang lahat at maging mabuting impluwensya sa kani-kanilang sektor. Ito ang binigyang diin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa kanyang talumpati sa Business As Mission (BAM) Asia Conference sa Taguig City nitong Sabado, Oktubre 19, 2024. Ipinunto niya na sa kabila ng pagiging "Christian nation in Asia" ng Pilipinas, nananatili pa rin ang kahirapan, pagdurusa, at imoralidad dahil maraming Pilipino ang nililimitahan ang kanilang pagiging Kristiyano sa loob ng simbahan. Nanawagan si Cayetano sa mga pinuno ng lahat ng sektor, partikular sa mga Kristiyano, na "magsama-sama" at maging ehemplo ng mabuting gawi sa kani-kanilang larangan. Binigyang diin niya na hindi mangyayari ang pagbabago kung iilang sektor lang ang nagtataguyod ng katuwiran habang ang iba ay hinahayaan lang ang mga imoral na pag-uugali. "Environment matters," wika niya. "If the spheres of business, church, and government meet and say, 'No more corruption,' but then in the spheres of entertainment and media they glorify cheating and crime, [transformation will not happen]." Inihalimbawa niya ang Singapore na umunlad dahil nagkaisa ang lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno nito na gawing core value ang pagkakaroon ng integridad. Diin niya, mawawalan ng saysay ang pagsisikap ng ilang sektor kung patuloy pa ring mangingibabaw sa Pilipinas ang katiwalian at imoralidad. "If Taguig is 'good soil' and your business is 'good seed', but suddenly the environment is all corruption and immorality, that will be the weed that chokes out the good seeds that's growing," wika ni Cayetano. 'Huwag gawing panginoon ang kayamanan' Pinaalalahanan din ni Cayetano ang mga negosyante na huwag hayaang mapangunahan ng paghahangad sa kayamanan ang kanilang values. Hinimok niya ang mga ito na palaguin ang relasyon sa Panginoon at maging inspirasyon sa iba pang kapwa negosyanteng Pilipino. "Make money but not make money your lord," wika niya. Ibinahagi rin ng senador ng kanyang mga personal na karanasan bilang isang Kristiyanong lider. Pinagmuni-munihan ng senador ang kanyang tatlong dekadang karera mula sa pagiging municipal councilor hanggang senador, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, at Speaker of the House, at sinabing ang mga tagumpay na iyon ay nagkaroon ng kabuluhan nang noong ginamit niya ito para sa gawain ng Diyos. Wika ni Cayetano, napagtanto niya na kaakibat ng pagiging isang Christian government leader ay ang responsibilidad na gabayan ang iba pang nasa serbisyo patungo sa Diyos. "All of these titles are meaningless unless I do God's work," dagdag niya.

