October 21, 2024 Gatchalian seeks incentives for private sector participation in public education Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill to incentivize private sector assistance to develop, modernize, and upgrade the country's public education system. The Adopt-a-School Act of 2024, (Senate Bill No. 2371) amends the Adopt-a-School Act of 1998 (Republic Act No. 8525) to strengthen linkages between educational institutions and the country's industries, particularly in the employment and training of senior high school (SHS) graduates. Gatchalian filed this bill alongside former Senator and now Education Secretary Sonny Angara. "Sa pag-angat natin sa kalidad ng edukasyon ng bansa, mahalagang katuwang natin ang pribadong sektor. Kasama ang ating Kalihim ng Edukasyon, isinusulong nating palawakin at patatagin ang Adopt-a-School program upang mahikayat ang pribadong sektor na tulungan ang ating mga pampublikong paaralan," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. To incentivize private sector involvement in public education, the proposed measure seeks an additional deduction amounting to 50% of labor training expenses incurred for scholarships incurred for teachers' scholarships and skills development of enterprise-based trainees as provided for under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act or the CREATE Law (Republic Act No. 11534). Another incentive is an additional deduction amounting to 20% of salaries paid to SHS graduates employed. Donations made to public schools under the Adopt-a-School Program shall also be exempted from customs duties, value-added tax, excise tax donor's tax, and other fees. Under the proposed measure, the Adopt-a-School program shall allow Filipino or foreign individuals and entities to assist public early childhood, elementary, secondary, technical-vocational, Alternative Learning System (ALS), and higher education institutions. Preference shall be given to institutions in fourth- and fifth-class municipalities and local government units with severe shortages, insufficient budget, and a large number of poor but high-performing learners. The proposed measure provides that participants of the Adopt-a-School program can assist in the following: training and development for teachers and school heads; scholarships for teachers; construction of school facilities such as libraries, laboratories, and those related to power, water, and sanitation; school supplies and other instructional materials; technical vocational livelihood tools and equipment; health and nutrition packages; and assistive devices and equipment for learners with disabilities among others. Panukala ni Gatchalian: Insentibo para sa pakikilahok ng pribadong sektor sa pampublikong edukasyon Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang isang panukalang batas na magbibigay ng insentibo sa pribadong sektor sa kanilang tulong sa pagpapaunlad ng pampublikong sistema ng edukasyon sa bansa. Inaamyendahan ng Adopt-a-School Act of 2024 (Senate Bill No. 2371) ang Adopt-a-School Act of 1998 (Republic Act No. 8525) upang paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng mga paaralan at mga industriya sa bansa, lalo na pagdating sa pagbibigay ng trabaho sa mga senior high school graduates. Kasama ni Gatchalian si dating Senador at ngayo'y Education Secretary Sonny Angara sa paghahain ng naturang panukalang batas. "Sa pag-angat natin sa kalidad ng edukasyon ng bansa, mahalagang katuwang natin ang pribadong sektor. Kasama ang ating Kalihim ng Edukasyon, isinusulong nating palawakin at patatagin ang Adopt-a-School program upang mahikayat ang pribadong sektor na tulungan ang ating mga pampublikong paaralan," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Ang panukalang batas ay nagmumungkahi ng dagdag na kaltas katumbas ng 50% ng gastos sa labor training para sa scholarships sa mga guro at skills development ng mga enterprise-based trainees batay sa Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act o ang CREATE Law (Republic Act No. 11534). Ayon sa panukalang batas, mayroon pang dagdag na kaltas na katumbas ng 20% ng mga sahod ng SHS graduates na bibigyan ng trabaho. Hindi naman papatawan ng customs duties, value-added tax, excise tax, donor's tax, at iba pang mga buwis ang mga donasyon sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa ilalim ng Adopt-a-School Program. Sa ilalim pa rin ng naturang panukala, papayagan sa ilalim ng Adopt-a-School program ang Pilipino o dayuhang indibidwal o organisasyon na tumulong sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa early childhood, elementary, high school, technical-vocational, Alternative Learning System (ALS), at mga kolehiyo. Bibigyang prayoridad ang mga paaralan sa fourth- and fifth- class municipalities at mga local government units (LGUs) na may mataas na kakulangan sa pondo, gamit, at may mataas na bilang ng mga high-performing pero nangangailangang mga mag-aaral. Sa ilalim ng Adopt-a-School program, maaaring tumulong ang pribadong sektor sa mga sumusunod: training para sa mga teachers at school heads; scholarships para sa mga guro; pagpapatayo ng mga pasilidad tulad ng mga aklatan, laboratoryo, at iyong mga may kinalaman sa kuryente, tubig, at kalinisan; school supplies at iba pang gamit sa pagtuturo; technical vocational livelihood tools at equipment; health at nutrition packages; assistive devices at equipment para sa mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan; at iba pa.

