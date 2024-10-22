Concrete Sealer Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The concrete sealer market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the expansion of industrial sectors, increased construction activities, infrastructure development, heightened awareness of the benefits of concrete protection, and stricter environmental protection regulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Concrete Sealer Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The concrete sealer market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $1.66 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in smart city projects initiated by governments, increased demand for sealers in flooring applications, growing interest in aesthetic flooring solutions, and the ongoing trends of urbanization and redevelopment.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Concrete Sealer Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Concrete Sealer Market

Rising construction spending in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the concrete sealer market. There is evidence of a positive relationship between economic growth and the level of construction activities in developing countries. A study based on United Nations time series data compares three groups of countries, as classified by the World Bank, to explore the link between rapid economic growth and construction activity in growing economies. The findings demonstrate that emerging economies are steadily catching up to the built asset wealth of more developed nations.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Which Market Players Are Steering The Concrete Sealer Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Curecrete Distribution Inc., Prosoco Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, SealSource Inc., AmeriPolish Inc., Monoflux Refra Lythic Private Limited, W. R. Meadows Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, KreteTek Industries Inc., Kimbol Sealer Ltd., Stone Technologies Ltd., Laticrete International Inc., Nutech Paint Pty Ltd., NewLook Ltd., Euclid Chemical Co., Henry Company, Dev's Chem Tec Private Limited, Mapei SPA, PPG Industries Inc., Omnova Solutions Inc., Sika AG, FiberTite Seaman Corporation, Xypex Chemical Corp., PPG Architectural Finishes Incorporated, Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel N. V., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Arkema SA, Vexcon Chemicals Inc., Indcon Inc., Covertec Products LLC, MSC Industrial Supply Co., Key Resin Co., ChemMasters Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Concrete Sealer Market Share And Analysis?

Leading companies in the concrete sealer market are concentrating on developing innovative products, such as polished concrete sealers, to better address the needs of their existing customers. Polished concrete sealer is designed to protect polished concrete floors from stains and abrasion. It is a silicone-based, water-based, penetrating, fast-reacting, odorless, and environmentally friendly sealer, specifically formulated to efficiently seal a variety of polished concrete surfaces.

How Is The Global Concrete Sealer Market Segmented?

1) By Function: Topical, Penetrating

2) By Product: Silicate Sealers, Silane Siloxane Sealers, Acrylics Sealers, Epoxy Sealers, Other Products

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Concrete Sealer Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Concrete Sealer Market Definition

Concrete sealers are low-viscosity liquids applied to the surface of hardened concrete to prevent substances such as deicing agents, carbon dioxide, acids, and water from penetrating the concrete. They function by either blocking the pores in the concrete to reduce the absorption of water and salt or by creating an impermeable layer that stops water and salt from passing through.

Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global concrete sealer market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on concrete sealer market size, concrete sealer market drivers and trends, concrete sealer market major players and concrete sealer market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

