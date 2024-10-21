Sports Drink Market Growing at 4.8% CAGR to Hit USD 22 Billion by 2031 | Nestlé S.A., PacificHealth Labs, PepsiCo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sports Drink Market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Sports drink contains carbohydrates in the form of sugar (glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, sucrose) or contains no sugar and are flavored instead with low-calorie sweeteners which are lost during sports performance. Since dehydration is a condition that causes a negative impact on sports performance, which may lead to cause both psychological as well as physiological illnesses, sports drinks are widely consumed to rehydrate the human body and increase athlete performance.Get PDF Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6919 Some of the key players profiled in the sports drink market analysis include Abbott, AriZona Beverages USA, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, GNC Holdings, LLC, GU Energy Labs, Jel Sert, Monster Energy Company, Nestlé S.A., PacificHealth Labs, PepsiCo, Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Xtreme Energy Group Limited.Most sports persons and athletes prefer consuming a sports drink as it gives them an extra boost in energy, maintains alertness, and promotes wakefulness. In addition, sports drinks are used to enhance performance and fulfill the nutritional needs of electrolytes, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients during workouts. Athletes consume such drinks to replenish lost energy after training or competition. Moreover, these drinks provide energy and fluids to the body to reduce fatigue and improve performance. The key players operating in this market such as The Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo Inc., mostly target sports persons and athletes, as they consume sports drinks on a regular basis. the manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to develop innovative flavors and follow the sports drink market trends to cater to the increasing demand. Furthermore, aggressive marketing of sports drinks and the association of brands with sporting events & athletes have led to an increase in the consumption of sports drinks by many athletes to enhance their performance. The rise in the number of athletes and sports persons is expected to propel the growth of the sports drink industry.Energy drinks, one of the popular energy supplements, are commonly available as supplementary products in convenience stores alongside other food grocery products. As a result, growth in retail infrastructure has given sports drinks the momentum to grow. Furthermore, the expansion of wellness and fitness centers as well as exercise parks resulted in an increase in the intake of sports drinks for energy-building purposes. In addition, the surge in the availability of sports drinks among online retailers has attracted more consumer base toward online retail, as it is easier for consumers to compare similar items and choose the drink with appropriate ingredients. In addition, the rise in marketing & advertising strategies for such items on television and digital media is expected to propel the sports drink market growth and contribute to substantial revenue generation during the forecast period.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-drink-market/purchase-options The global sports drink market is segmented into type, packaging type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into hypotonic, hypertonic, and isotonic. As per packaging type, the market is divided into PET bottles and cans. On the basis of application, the market is divided into athletes, casual consumers, and lifestyle users. According to the distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline distribution channel is further divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Based on type, the isotonic segment accounted for more than 45% of the sports drink market share, in terms of revenue, in 2021 as isotonic sports drink is being widely consumed & popular among consumers. A massive number of people living in the metro and Tier-2 cities are concerned about their health and have started hitting the gyms, which fuels the growth of the isotonic drinks market. Moreover, governmental initiatives to promote sports in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the stakeholders of isotonic drinks.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6919 On the basis of packaging type, the PET bottles segment led the market and accounted for 75% of the global sports drink market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.Depending on the application, the athletes segment led the market and accounted for 67.4% of the global sports drink market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Sports drinks improve the performance of athletes by helping their bodies recover faster from dehydration to increase their duration of practice which is expected to fuel the sports drink market demand.By distribution channel, the offline segment led the market and accounted for 84.6% of the global sports drink market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that consumers, mostly athletes, are paying more attention to the overall shopping experience while buying sports drinks at hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores.Region-wise, North America was the largest market in 2021 and had the highest market share of 33.6%. Companies operating in the North America sports drink market are offering innovative products to sustain in the competitive market. They are launching new products to expand their business operations across different countries in this region and increase their customer base. High spending capabilities of individuals owing to an increase in disposable income and economic stability are some of the major driving factors for the North America sports drink market. In addition, change in the lifestyles of individuals further contributes to increasing in the consumption of sports drinks in North America.Speak With Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6919 Key findings of the studyBy type, the hypotonic segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.As per packaging type, the cans segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the casual consumers segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.Based on country, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for the sports drink market in 2021.According to the region, LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.Similar Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.