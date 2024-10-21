Toni Braxton, Andra Day, LaToya Tonodeo, Ayo Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Lemuel Plummer Appearing @ 14th Annual Merge Summit

The Merge Summit Awards Gala Honorees Dr. Holly Carter Co-Founder of The Merge Summit Robi Reed Co-Founder of The Merge Summit

Two Days, November 1st and 2nd, Merging Faith and Entertainment, with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to Perform at the DeVon Franklin Hosted Merge Awards Gala

I am proud to bring this vision of merging Faith and Inspiration with Entertainment to the forefront, especially during times like these. We are #commandingthemoment in 2024!” — Dr. Holly Carter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relevé Entertainment founder, Dr. Holly Carter and BET Network’s Robi Reed, announced today the return of The Merge Summit , presented by Walt Disney World Resort , in collaboration with Sony Music Publishing, AIDS Healthcare Foundation and The Zeus Network. The 14th annual, two-day celebration takes place, November 1st and 2nd, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA with this year’s theme being “Commanding The Moment!” Inspiring collaboration between Family, Faith and Entertainment Industry Leaders, The Merge Summit educates, uplifts, and encourages attendees to aspire toward their professional and personal goals and is hosted by Dr. Holly Carter (EP Hulu’s Dress My Tour), Robi Reed (SVP, Talent and Casting Original Programming, BET) Traci Blackwell (Head of Targeted Content Amazon MGM Studios) and is Executive Produced by Keesha Brickhouse with a curated experience by The Wright Production.The Merge Summit commences with a full day of masterclasses and expert panels on November 1st, and culminates with an exclusive Award Ceremony and Gala on November 2nd. “The Merge Awards” honor Grammy-Award winning Singer-Songwriters Toni Braxton, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Influencer, Tabitha Brown, Director and Playwright, David E. Talbert, CEO, The Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer, President, Disney Branded Entertainment, Ayo Davis, and Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning Singer and Actress, Andra Day hosted by Producer and New York Times best-selling Author, DeVon Franklin. The event features industry experts, CEO of Expectant Media, Michele Ghee, CEO of Sony Music Publishing, Jon Platt, Senior Creative Film Executive Amazon/MGM Studios, Amber Rasberry, Actresses LaToya Tonodeo,and Tiffany Haddish, Actor Dr. Lamman Rucker, Director and Comedian Chris Spencer, Actor Derek Luke, Chief Medical Officer, AHF, Dr. Carl Millner, Executive Producer, Nkechi Carroll, and Head of Drama at Amazon MGM Studios, Odetta Watkins, to name a few.Dr. Holly Carter had this to say about today’s announcement, "I am so proud to bring this vision of merging the power of Inspiration with Entertainment to the forefront, especially during times like these. I am appreciative of all of the amazing Leaders, Talent, Musicians, Executives, Performers and Sponsors who have supported The Merge Summit throughout the years and who continue to do so today. Merge 2024! We are “Commanding The Moment!”Merge Summit co-founder Robi Reed added, “The Merge Summit continues to provide a platform that brings experts to those seeking valuable insight into the business of faith and entertainment. The opportunities are vast and the information unmatched.”Purchase tickets and/or register for master classes, panel discussions and the Merge Awards Gala, at Merge Summit. Note: tickets are available on a first-come, first-purchase basis as this event sells out yearly.Coverage of the 2-day Merge Summit event will be broadcast on the MergeTV Network YouTube channel.

