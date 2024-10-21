Jack's Hollow Haunted Drive-Thru Returns for 2024 – Spooky Fun with a Heartfelt Cause

Jack's Hollow 2024 Jack's Hollow Entrance Inside Jack's House

Jack's Hollow, the family-friendly haunted drive-thru experience, is back this October to thrill visitors with spine-chilling ghouls and ghostly encounters.

We’re thrilled to bring Jack’s Hollow back for another season of terrifying fun, but beyond the scares, we’re also committed to giving back.” — Tammy Doleshal - Co-founder

GARDNER, KS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for its spectacular sets, animatronics, and heart-pounding thrills, Jack's Hollow invites thrill-seekers and Halloween enthusiasts to experience a drive-thru like no other. This immersive haunted experience promises to leave visitors on the edge of their seats as they navigate the twists and turns of the spooky drive.While there is no admission fee to Jack's Hollow, we kindly ask visitors to join us in giving back by donating new, unwrapped toys or monetary contributions. "We’re thrilled to bring Jack’s Hollow back for another season of terrifying fun, said Tammy Doleshal, co-founder of Jack’s Hollow. But beyond the scares, we’re also committed to giving back. Partnering with Secret Santas allows us to bring joy to children in need during the holidays, making this Halloween season all the more meaningful."These donations will go to the local charitable organization, Secret Santas, ensuring that no child is left behind this Christmas. Secret Santas is a dedicated community outreach program committed to making sure every child experiences the magic of Christmas.This year’s Jack's Hollow promises even more bone-chilling scares, hair-raising moments, and the chance to make a positive impact in the community. We encourage everyone to join us in our mission to make this Halloween unforgettable while also helping spread joy to children this Christmas.Don’t miss your chance to be part of the fun! Jack’s Hollow will be open on October 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 25 & 26. Mark your calendars, reserve your spot, and prepare for a frightfully fun time! Reserve your time slot here. Follow us on Facebook to stay updated on all event details.__________________________About Jack's Hollow:Jack’s Hollow’s Doleshal Family Haunt is an annual haunted drive-thru experience located in Gardner, KS. With dedicated volunteers and an immersive atmosphere, Jack's Hollow offers a Halloween experience you’ll never forget. Each year, Jack's Hollow gives to those in need, ensuring that community spirit is at the heart of the Halloween season.

