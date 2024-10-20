Feasterville, Pennsylvania, Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Feasterville, Pennsylvania– On his Pennsylvania campaign tour today, President Donald J. Trump made a stop at the McDonald’s Restaurant in Feasterville, PA to put on the McDonald’s apron to work the french fry station. When asked why he chose to do this, he answered that his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris said that she worked at McDonald’s Alameda branch in the early 1980s, but when contacted, McDonald’s said there was no record of Harris ever working at any McDonald’s anywhere. So President Trump decided to prove that it could be done and try his hand at making french fries. After about 15 minutes, he stuck his head out the drive through window and told the press that he had been working at McDonald’s 15 minutes longer than Kamala Harris ever did.





ThinkCareBelieve’s Article ThinkCareBelieve’s article shows pictures and video of President Trump working the fryer and drive-thru window. Customers in the drive-thru were surprised to see President Trump stick his head out the window to hand them their order. They remarked that they were grateful he was running for President and that they supported him and that he gave them hope again. After they drove off, President Trump remarked to the press corps and gestured to a group of supporters gathered there saying, “Look how happy everybody is, they're happy because they want hope. They need hope. And that's what we're doing, and that's why we're doing this. Going to give them much more than hope soon."

A comment from a Trump supporter named Betty: "It is so wonderful to see how President Trump connects with everyday people and gives them hope. He shows he hears what they say, and assures them that will work on a better future for them. I love the upbeat music of the videos. People are assured that his promises are not empty ones. President Trump believes in making promises and keeping them. His track records show that he is a man of his word. Thank you, for showing us this side of a man who rubs shoulders with the mighty in the world. May God bless the nation with a president who loves America."

Livestreamed video feed of McDonald's visit and Town Hall: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDuc948r50M





