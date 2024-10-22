A.R.I. Invests in Civitech to Power Expansion of Voter Engagement Tools Ahead of the 2024 Elections

Zack Ellison, Founder and Managing General Partner, Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.)

Partnership Strengthens Democracy, Supports Veteran Leadership, and Provides Strategic Capital to Mission-Driven Founders

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.) , an emerging leader in venture debt and growth credit, announced its strategic investment in Civitech , a mission-driven company focused on expanding voter participation through cutting-edge technology and data tools. With the 2024 elections rapidly approaching, this partnership will help scale Civitech’s voter engagement platform, enabling more Americans to exercise their right to vote and strengthening the democratic process across the United States.DRIVING INNOVATION IN VOTER ENGAGEMENTAs America prepares for the pivotal 2024 elections, the need for a well-functioning democracy is more urgent than ever. Civitech, led by Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Smith , a West Point graduate, Army veteran, and Marshall scholar, is at the forefront of building technology that ensures elections are accessible, equitable, and transparent.Through cutting-edge data and technology incorporated in products like TextOut, Source, and RunningMate, Civitech enables campaigns and organizations to cost-effectively identify and mobilize voters, particularly those in historically underrepresented groups.To date, Civitech has identified approximately 50 million potential voters, registered nearly 2 million voters, and sent close to 10 million voter registration and vote-by-mail mailers. Additionally, Civitech’s SMS communication boasts an impressive 98% open rate, underscoring the effectiveness of its outreach efforts.“Our partnership with A.R.I., and Zack Ellison in particular, provides crucial resources at a key moment in history. At a time when defending democracy globally and fair elections are more critical than ever, A.R.I.'s timely support means affordable data-driven solutions can be provided widely to candidates and organizations committed to strengthening democratic participation,” said Smith.STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM A.R.I. SENIOR SECURED GROWTH CREDIT FUNDThe investment from the A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund is structured as a multi-year credit facility designed to grow alongside Civitech as the company continues its rapid expansion. This customized and flexible financing solution will allow Civitech to scale its operations while minimizing equity dilution, ensuring that the company can continue to pursue its mission without sacrificing ownership control.DLA Piper, the largest law firm in the United States and a leader in venture debt and growth credit transactions, provided A.R.I. with expert deal counsel."A.R.I. is committed to investing in veterans and dual-use technologies, which have both commercial and defense applications, offering a unique opportunity to drive innovation across multiple sectors,” said Zack Ellison, A.R.I.’s Founder and Managing General Partner.“There are over 500,000 non-partisan elected officials in the U.S., and A.R.I. is very excited about the potential of this market. These positions are recession-proof. Even in challenging economic times, candidates still need the tools to manage campaigns effectively – covering everything from voter identification and outreach to team building and budgeting. This isn’t about supporting Republicans or Democrats; the majority of these seats are non-partisan. A.R.I. is thrilled to support Civitech and its focus on providing essential tools to empower all candidates committed to serving their communities and America.”CIVITECH’S INVESTORSA.R.I. was introduced to this investment opportunity by Naval Academy graduate and former Navy Officer, Sherman Williams, Co-Founder of AIN Ventures along with Emily McMahan, a West Point Graduate, and two-time recipient of the Bronze Star while serving overseas in the U.S. Army.Said Williams: “I’ve known Zack Ellison for 14 years, dating back to our time as Chicago Booth MBA classmates and I’m proud to collaborate with him and A.R.I. in supporting Civitech, which aligns with our mission of investing in dual-use technologies and veteran founders. This partnership also exemplifies the kind of impactful work that leaders in the University of Chicago community are accomplishing in the innovation economy.”Samantha Lewis, Civitech board member, Partner at Houston-based Mercury Fund, and graduate of Texas A&M and Rice University added:“Texas is home to some of the most practical, driven entrepreneurs in the country with founders who focus on building sustainable businesses, not chasing hype. Civitech embodies this Texas spirit, and with A.R.I.’s strategic capital and expertise, the company is scaling its impact even further. This partnership has allowed us to expand Civitech’s non-partisan voter engagement tools while serving more communities across the nation in this election cycle and beyond.”Brad Harrison, Founder of Austin-based Scout Ventures, West Point graduate, and a former Army Ranger, commented: “We believe in supporting talented veteran founders like Jeremy Smith who are harnessing the power of technology to support democracy and free elections.”In addition to investments from AIN Ventures, Mercury Fund, and Scout Ventures, Civitech is backed by notable investors such as Capital Factory, Higher Ground Labs, Notley Ventures, and Gaingels, among others. Along with A.R.I., these investors not only provide financial support but also bring strategic expertise and networks that are key to Civitech’s ongoing success in creating tools that drive democratic engagement.A.R.I.’S GROWING TRACK RECORD OF SUPPORTING HIGH-GROWTH, IMPACTFUL VENTURESThis investment in Civitech continues A.R.I.’s commitment to supporting visionary leaders who are driving value creation in the American innovation economy.Following A.R.I.'s recent investment in Lights Out Sports, founded by NFL legend Shawne Merriman, A.R.I. continues to expand its reach across industries that are reshaping society – from sports media and civic technology to climate technology, AI, and tech-enabled home services.These strategic investments continue to build A.R.I.'s diverse portfolio of high-growth companies that create lasting value and foster innovation in underserved markets.Ellison concluded: “We are especially proud to support military veterans like Jeremy, whose leadership, integrity, and grit are making a significant difference in both the future of our democracy and the strength of the United States.”ABOUT APPLIED REAL INTELLIGENCE (A.R.I.)You built it. 