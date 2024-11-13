Dr. Farshad Mansouri Named Among New Jersey’s Top Doctors for 2024

Dr. Farshad Mansouri, FACS

Awarded Top Doctor New Jersey and Recognized for Expertise in Colorectal and General Surgery

We see patients during a very tough time in their lives. We focus on getting them through it with the best care possible.” — Dr. Farshad Mansouri

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Farshad Mansouri , a board-certified colorectal and general surgeon at Heritage Surgical Group, has been recognized as one of the Top Doctors of New Jersey every year since 2014, including 2024, and awarded Top Doctor Bergen County for 2024.With over 16 years of experience, Dr. Mansouri specializes in treating anorectal conditions such as Hemorrhoids with innovative techniques such as THD (Transanal Hemorrhoidal Dearterialization), Hemorrhoidopexy, and Rubber Band Ligation Dr. Mansouri's unique use of a specialized local anesthetic during the THD procedure offers patients effective pain relief for up to two days post-procedure—considerably longer than standard anesthetics, which typically provide relief for only a few hours. This approach also applies to Hemorrhoidopexy, enhancing patient comfort and ensuring a smoother recovery.As Chief of General Surgery at Pascack Valley Medical Center, Dr. Mansouri continues to advance minimally invasive surgery and provide compassionate, patient-centered care. His contributions have earned him multiple accolades, including the New Jersey Monthly Top Doctors award and Castle Connolly Top Doctor recognition.About NJ Top Docs:NJ Top Docs is an exclusive healthcare resource that identifies and honors top doctors and dentists across New Jersey based on rigorous merit-based criteria. Providers who meet these high standards are awarded the title of NJ Top Doctor or NJ Top Dentist and are featured online. This recognition is part of USA Top Docs, a trusted platform for connecting the public with top-tier healthcare professionals.About Heritage Surgical Group:Heritage Surgical Group provides expert care in a range of surgical specialties, with a focus on laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive procedures. Their surgeons are known for delivering compassionate, top-tier care that promotes quicker recovery and less postoperative pain. Consistently recognized as ‘Top Docs’ in New Jersey, the team collaborates closely with primary care physicians and specialists to ensure optimal patient outcomes. Heritage Surgical Group is committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in patient care.

Dr. Farshad Mansouri explains his treatment approach for Hemorrhoids.

