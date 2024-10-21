Biological Wastewater Treatment Global Market 2024 To Reach $15.06 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

Biological Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The biological wastewater treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biological wastewater treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.74 billion in 2023 to $11.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial expansion and effluent discharge reduction, public awareness and concern for water pollution, cost-effectiveness of biological treatment, focus on water reuse and recycling, population growth and urbanization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The biological wastewater treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing investment in infrastructure upgrades, growing adoption of decentralized treatment systems, focus on water reuse and resource recovery, stringent environmental regulations, rise in industrial and municipal wastewater volumes.

Growth Driver Of The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

The increasing water-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market going forward. Water-borne diseases are illnesses caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi, that are transmitted through contaminated water. The biological treatment of wastewater plays a crucial role in preventing water-borne diseases by effectively removing contaminants, promoting environmental sustainability, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Share?

Key players in the market include Veolia Environnement S.A., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Aquatech International B.V., Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Pentair Plc., Xylem Inc., Samco Technologies Inc., Dryden Aqua Ltd., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, DowDuPont Inc., 3M Company, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Condorchem Envitech (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Microvi Biotech Inc., Axine Water Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Giner Inc., Industrial Phycology Inc., LuminUltra Technologies Ltd., BioGill, Water Energy Technologies LLC.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products such as max series to drive revenues in their market. Max units have advanced designs and materials that offer exceptional efficiency, dependability, and longevity and minimize maintenance expenses and downtime because they are easy to install, run, and maintain.

How Is The Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Segmented?

1) By Process: Aerobic, Anaerobic

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

3) By End-User industry: Municipal, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Definition

Biological wastewater treatment refers to a process intended to use microorganisms to digest contaminants that have been dissolved in effluents. These chemicals are used by the bacteria for survival and reproduction.

Biological Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global biological wastewater treatment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Biological Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biological wastewater treatment market size, biological wastewater treatment market drivers and trends, biological wastewater treatment market major players and biological wastewater treatment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

