October 20, 2024 Tolentino: Labor sector's policy-making participation evolving to mainstream politics Senate Majority Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino sees the labor sector's participation in government policy-making evolving to mainstream politics, from labor organizations inside enterprises to party-list organizations participating in elections. "The participation of the labor sector in the government's policy-making is evolving from the ranks of laborers affiliated with labor organizations to party-list organizations vying for seats in Congress," Tolentino said. The senator said that more than a dozen of the 156 party-list organizations the Commission on Elections (Comelec) accredited for the 2025 midterm elections advocate for labor sector causes. Tolentino said the labor sector's participation in policy-making affecting the rights and welfare of laborers used to be confined to the unions they belonged to, but it had been elevated to actual involvement in drafting laws protecting their interests and welfare. According to Labor Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma, the country's current labor force of about 51 million, of which 96 percent are employed, stands to benefit from the representation in Congress with their pro-labor advocacies. Tolentino agreed with Laguesma's view that the participation of pro-labor groups in direct governance indicates that the nation fully embraces freedom and democracy. The labor chief noted that the present administration, through executive action, is initiating programs that support the labor force and enterprises in developing and coordinating job creation. The labor chief said that since 95 percent of enterprises are micro, small, and medium enterprises, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also supports the sector to generate more jobs. Laguema also cited the DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, implemented since the pandemic, to aid workers with cash directly. Paglahok ng sektor ng mga manggagawa sa mainstream politics at policymaking, pinuri ni TOL Pinuri ni Senate Majority Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino ang aktibong paglahok ng sektor ng mga manggagawa sa sistemang pampulitika ng bansa. "Malaki ang tulong sa pagbuo ng mga polisiya ang aktibong partisipasyon ng sektor ng mga manggagawa sa ating sistema ng gobyerno. Kabilang dito ang iba't ibang workers' organizations at pro-labor party-list groups," ayon sa senador. Ani Tolentino, mahigit isang dosenang party-list organizations na nabigyan ng accreditation ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) para lumahok sa eleksyon sa susunod na taon ay nagsusulong sa mga isyu ng mga manggagawa. "Noon, ang mga usapin sa karapatan at kapakanan ng mga manggagawa ay kadalasang nalilimita sa loob ng mga pagawaan. Pero ngayon, ang mga isyung ito'y direkta nang naisasalin sa mga batas na ipinapasa ng Kongreso," ipinunto ni Tolentino kay Kalihim Bienvenido Laguesma ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) sa kanyang regular na programa sa radyo. Ayon naman kay Laguesma, umaabot sa 51 milyon - o ang kasalukuyang labor force ng bansa - ang makikinabang sa lumalakas na tinig ng sektor paggawa sa Kongreso. Dagdag pa ni Laguesma, ang direktang partisipasyon ng mga manggagawa sa pamamahala ay indikasyon din na buhay at masigla ang demokrasya sa bansa. Sumang-ayon naman dito si Tolentino, gayundin sa mga inisyatiba ng administrasyon para lumikha ng mga trabaho, at suportahan ang micro, small at medium enterprises, na syang bumubuo sa 95% ng mga negosyo sa bansa. Suportado rin ni TOL ang pagbabahagi ng pantawid-tulong sa mga obrerong nawalan ng trabaho sa pamamagitan ng TUPAD, o ang Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers.

