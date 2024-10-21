Electro Scan Wins British Trenchless Technology Award for Pipeline Detection, Location, and Inspection

Electro Scan's UK subsidiary, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd., wins the 2024 UKSTT Detection, Location, Inspection award for its SAUDI ARAMCO project. Wholly-owned subsidiary Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. based in Swindon, England, celebrates its ten year anniversary, founded in 2014. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to 36.4 million people and Saudi Aramco. Electro Scan has developed probes that can be used by British Framework contractors to test leaks on customer properties, in pipes 25mm-50mm (1 -2 inches) diameter pipes and confirm lead pipes.

Saudi Aramco Benchmark Project Proves Machine-Intelligent Technology Set to Replace Acoustic Sensors & TV Cameras to Accurately Locate Defects

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electro Scan Inc. , the world leader in machine-intelligent pipe condition assessment, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. has won the prestigious United Kingdom Society of Trenchless Technology (UKSTT) award for Detection, Location, and Inspection. The award was presented at the 30th Annual UKSTT Dinner & Awards Ceremony at the NAEC Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, England on October 2, 2024."We are proud of winning the 2024 UKSTT Detection, Location, Inspection award and excited to bring such an innovative technology to the pipeline assessment to the EMEA market," stated Brad Weston, Managing Director, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd.Electro Scan's selection was based on its recent project with SAUDI ARAMCO which led to its elevation as a corporate standard, now referred to as SAUDI ARAMCO ENGINEERING REQUIREMENTS (SAER-12366) Electro Scan was contracted by SAUDI ARAMCO to participate in a benchmark evaluation of buried non-metallic pipes; one pipe a metallic pipe with a Cement Mortar Lined Pipe (CMLP) and the other a non-metallic Glass Reinforced Pipe (GRP).Electro Scan's UK team was deployed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in January 2024 to complete a benchmark project to assess pipes that had been previously administered with defects by members of the ARAMCO team.All defect locations were kept undisclosed to Electro Scan's UK team, with pipes buried and accessible from a single point to see whether the technology could successfully determine defect locations and severities.In September 2024, Electro Scan Inc. was named to BUILTWORLD's Top 50 Infrastructure List representing the only company from the water industry.Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. will be scheduling a 2025 Roadshow throughout England to help educate British water companies on how adding Electro Scan will help utilities address sewer overflow reduction targets and water leakage targets not addressed by existing technologies or AI extensions.For instance, water utilities have traditionally relied on acoustic sensors, data correlators, and data loggers to listen for leaks to determine their size and location.Often scheduled for late at night to reduce ambient noise levels and eliminate false readings from customer usage, acoustic devices tend to miss the majority of water leaks causing utilities to repeatedly re-investigate the same pipe, even after initial repairs.In contrast, high resolution cameras have typically been used to visually identify and catalog defects in sewer and stormwater systems.Unfortunately, visual images (i.e. either processed manually or using image recognition algorithms) have proven unreliable to properly assess joints, pipe connections, and pipe wall cracks and defects.Unable to identify where rainfall enters pipes, visual inspections may be a major contributor for continued sewer overflows, back-ups, and residential flooding; sometimes re-occurring in pipes already repaired based on inaccurate or misleading closed-circuit television (CCTV) assessments.Electro Scan's use of low voltage electric current to precisely identify and quantify leak locations and their severities represents a breakthrough in underground pipe assessment and capital planning.Electro Scan technology is designed to help prioritize pipe repairs and certify performance-ready pipelines.Many pipe defects and leaks are related to faulty construction practices allowing defects to go unidentified until after the Contractor or Utility crew has left the field.By assessing pipes immediately after rehabilitation, utilities can perform badly needed quality control of repairs and relining using Electro Scan products, before acceptance.The same technology is also used to locate and inventory buried water service line pipe materials, including copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead pipes, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has mandated the removal of all lead drinking water pipes and lead connections over a ten year period.Currently, unidentified lead drinking water pipes supplying water to U.S. homes are estimated to range from 9 to 24 million households.Recent U.S. legislation requires all 40,000+ water systems to replace lead water service lines, including annual validations of water service line pipe inventories and allowing customers to request water testing and re-inspections of their buried water lines.ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.Founded in 2011, Electro Scan is an international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locates, measures, and reports pipeline leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.

