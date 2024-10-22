James Thompson Joins Argent LNG Advisory Board, Bringing Expertise in Energy Marketing and Strategic Engagement

CEO and Founder of Myriad Global www.argentlng.com Argent LNG Site 2 Argent LNG Argent LNG Tanks

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Thompson Joins Argent LNG Advisory Board, Bringing Expertise in Energy Marketing and Strategic EngagementArgent LNG is excited to announce the appointment of James Thompson, CEO and Founder of Myriad Global, to its Advisory Board. James will play a key role in advising on energy marketing strategies, in addition to providing guidance on community and government engagement. With over 33 years of experience in strategic communications for the energy and petrochemical sectors, James brings a wealth of knowledge to support Argent LNG’s growth and success.Since founding Myriad Global in 1989, James has led the company in delivering impactful marketing strategies and content solutions for more than 40 LNG project developers worldwide. His deep understanding of the entire LNG value chain, from sourcing to offtake, has positioned him as a leader in strategic engagement. His work spans governments, stakeholders, investors, and project partners, making him an invaluable asset to the Argent LNG team as the company continues to expand its global footprint."James's expertise in energy marketing and strategic engagement will help position Argent LNG at the forefront of the LNG market,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “His proven track record of guiding LNG developers to success and fostering relationships with key global gas buyers is precisely what we need as we move into the next phase of our project."James Thompson expressed his excitement about joining Argent LNG: “I am thrilled to be a part of Argent LNG’s journey. This project presents a unique opportunity to drive innovation within the LNG sector, and I look forward to contributing my experience in energy marketing and strategic engagement. The company is poised to make a significant impact in the clean energy transition, and I am excited to support this mission.”In addition to his work in LNG, James has led Myriad Global in health, safety, and environment (HSE) communications and behavior-based safety initiatives on major global energy projects. His extensive knowledge of stakeholder engagement and energy marketing will play a pivotal role in shaping Argent LNG’s outreach to international partners, positioning the company as a leader in the LNG and clean energy transition. Myriad Globals experience in digital engagement across a diverse range of sectors means that we can deliver the most effective cross-platform solutions for our clients.Outside of his professional life, James is an accomplished yachtsman, marathon runner, and father of three. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and the Royal Society of Arts. Before founding Myriad Global, he was educated at Gordonstoun and Sandhurst, and served as an officer in the British Army.About Myriad Global Media Myriad Global Media is a digital communications agency. Using industry leading technology and a dedication to excellence and innovation, our global team is ready to design, create and deliver your project to maximum effect. Myriad Global has been in business for over 33 years and during that time we’ve addressed all manner of challenges for a diverse range of global organizations and companies. It’s down to our people. They are a committed and diverse group of globally based professionals that span subject matter expertise, strategy, creative, client management and technical development.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is committed to advancing the production and distribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a cleaner alternative fuel. Focused on innovation and sustainability, the company aims to meet the growing global demand for energy while minimizing the environmental footprint of its operations.For more information, please visit https://www.argentlng.com

