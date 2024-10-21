PowerCorpsPHL Unveils New Website and Impact Video Premiere, designed by Creative Repute

PowerCorpPHL

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerCorpsPHL is thrilled to announce the upcoming relaunch of its newly designed and developed website, created in partnership with award-winning design agency Creative Repute. Alongside the website, PowerCorpsPHL will also be premiering a special video celebrating more than 10 years of impact.

The new website, launching later this month, will provide an enhanced user experience with fresh design elements, improved functionality, and better access to resources for all who engage with PowerCorpsPHL—from alumni and partners to supporters and the greater community.

“I got the honor of a sneak preview and cannot wait to share it out. Come celebrate with us in person in Philly on 11/13 or set your viewing appointment to stream the next day.” said Julia Hillengas, Co-founder & Executive Director of PowerCorpsPHL. Creative Repute has delivered a dynamic platform that brings the PowerCorpPHL story to life while making it easier for visitors to connect with this organization's mission.

PowerCorpsPHL will host an in-person premiere event in Philadelphia on November 13th, 6 PM – 8 PM, where attendees will experience the debut of a powerful new video showcasing the organization's decade of transformative work. This video, also produced by Creative Repute, captures stories from alumni, partners, and supporters who have played a vital role in PowerCorpsPHL's growth and success.

“We’re honored to have had the opportunity to support PowerCorpsPHL with both the website and video production,” said Nile Livingston, Founder and CEO of Creative Repute. “These projects have been incredibly meaningful to us, as they highlight the positive impact PowerCorpsPHL has on the city of Philadelphia and its residents.”

Save the Date:

10+ Year Impact Video Premiere

November 13th, 2024 | 6 PM – 8 PM

Philadelphia, PA

For more information, please visit www.PowerCorpsPHL.org or follow on social media for the latest updates.

About PowerCorpsPHL

PowerCorpsPHL is a workforce development and environmental sustainability initiative that engages disconnected young adults and returning citizens in service and training. Through partnerships with city agencies and local communities, PowerCorpsPHL provides opportunities for participants to develop career skills while contributing to Philadelphia’s green infrastructure and community development.

About Creative Repute Design Agency

Creative Repute Design Agency is an award-winning branding, graphic design, and web development firm based in Philadelphia. Known for their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and meaningful storytelling, Creative Repute collaborates with organizations to develop visual identities and digital platforms that reflect their core values and mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

