A Plus Carpet Cleaning Expands Service Range to Meet Growing Demand in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Plus Carpet Cleaning , a reputable name in residential and commercial floor cleaning, is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings, including a new commercial carpet cleaning contract with the Polaris Parkway Hilton Hotel. This collaboration demonstrates the company’s expertise in handling high-traffic commercial spaces while continuing to provide exceptional service to Central Ohio homeowners and businesses.With over 15 years of experience, A Plus Carpet Cleaning has earned a reputation for reliable, top-quality floor care. The new Hilton contract is a significant step in the company’s growth, expanding its reach within the hospitality sector and reinforcing its commitment to quality and attention to detail.“We’re honored to collaborate with the Polaris Parkway Hilton Hotel, as this partnership reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service at both the commercial and residential levels,” said Maxwell Schreck, owner of A Plus Carpet Cleaning. “This contract not only underscores our capacity to handle high-demand, large-scale projects but also reinforces our dedication to providing tailored, meticulous care for every client, no matter the size of the job.”In addition to this new contract, A Plus Carpet Cleaning is pleased to announce its referral program, which offers clients a $25 credit for every successful referral. This program applies to both residential and commercial services, giving customers an easy way to earn rewards while helping others experience the company’s expert cleaning solutions.Key services now include:1. Carpet Cleaning – Removing deep-set dirt and stains to extend carpet life.2. Upholstery Cleaning – Expert techniques for restoring furniture and upholstery.3. Tile and Grout Cleaning – Revitalizing floors by removing grime and restoring shine.4. Strip and Wax – Protecting and enhancing floors with high-quality finishes.5. Odor Removal – Neutralizing unpleasant odors using advanced techniques.6. 24/7 Emergency Service – Fast response for water damage and urgent cleaning needs.A Plus Carpet Cleaning has also been featured on Out and About Columbus, showcasing its expertise in various floor and upholstery cleaning services.To learn more about the company’s services or take advantage of the referral program, visit the A Plus Carpet Cleaning website or call (614) 714-3801.About A Plus Carpet CleaningLocated in Grove City, Ohio, A Plus Carpet Cleaning is a trusted provider of residential and commercial cleaning services throughout Central Ohio. With over two decades of industry experience, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly cleaning solutions.Watch "Featured Segment: APlus Restore Columbus" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms0ZRGFd-XU

