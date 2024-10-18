Updated with Video* MPD Seeking a Suspect in Burglary Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a burglary of a residence in Southeast.



On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered a residence in the 1900 block of Valley Terrace, Southeast. The suspect stole property from the residence and then fled the scene.



The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/uEzjycnV_Lo





Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24156496



###