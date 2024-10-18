UPDATED with Video* MPD Searching for Burglary Spree Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects after a pattern of burglaries.

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in the early morning hours, multiple establishments across the city were victims of a pattern burglary spree. In all the offenses, three suspects broke a front door or window, stole cash, and fled in a blue sedan.

2200 Block of Town Center Drive, Southeast. CCN: 24159718

3800 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24159709

2600 Block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 24159734

1200 Block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 24159730

1200 Block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 24159731

200 Block of M Street, Southeast. CCN: 24159685

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/txFt4HknjLY

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

