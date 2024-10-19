When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 18, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 18, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Church Brothers, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Salinas, CA, October 18, 2024 (For Distribution) - Church Brothers, LLC (“Church Brothers Farms”) is voluntarily recalling 1271 cases of green onions because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Distribution was limited to a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Canada and USA (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia). Church Brothers Farms has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure rapid compliance with the recall.

Canada

Brand Item Description Lot Code Imperial Fresh Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg CB272378

USA

Brand Item Description Lot Code Container Type and Lot

code location Church Brothers Green Onions Iceless 4x2lb Reg Church Brothers Mexico CB272378 Clear bag, product code located in front of the

bag. Trader Joe’s Green Onion Iceless 24x6oz

Reg Trader Joe’s Mexico CB272378,

Pack Date

092524 Brand retail bag with pack

date label on back of bag Imperial Fresh Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg CB272378 Clear bag, product code

located in front of the

bag

This recall is the result of a single product sample collected by Canadian Food Inspection Agency that indicated the presence of Salmonella. The Company promptly reported this issue to Food & Drug Administration. To the knowledge of Church Brothers Farms, no illnesses have occurred or been reported to date.

Only those products that are named in this announcement are being recalled. No other products are affected by the recall.

In the event customers or consumers have the recalled product in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed.

Consumers with questions or concerns may contact Church Brothers Farms Consumer Hotline 1-877-590-0428 8:00am to 4:00pm PST Consumer Email: consumerinfo@churchbrothers.com.