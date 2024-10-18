V INVESTOR NEWS: Visa Inc. Investors that Suffered Losses are Encouraged to Contact RLF About Ongoing Investigation into the Company (NYSE: V)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) resulting from allegations that Visa may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So What: If you purchased Visa securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=29131 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

What is this about: On September 24, 2024, during market hours, The United States Department of Justice issued a release entitled “Justice Department Sues Visa for Monopolizing Debit Markets.” In this release, the DOJ announced it “filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today against Visa for monopolization and other unlawful conduct in debit network markets[.]” The release further stated the “complaint alleges that Visa illegally maintains a monopoly over debit network markets by using its dominance to thwart the growth of its existing competitors and prevent others from developing new and innovative alternatives.”

The release quoted Attorney General Merrick Garland as stating “[w]e allege that Visa has unlawfully amassed the power to extract fees that far exceed what it could charge in a competitive market[.] Merchants and banks pass along those costs to consumers, either by raising prices or reducing quality or service. As a result, Visa’s unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing – but the price of nearly everything.”

On this news, Visa’s stock fell 5.4% on September 24, 2024.

