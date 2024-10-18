DED Opens Applications for Funding under 2024 Rural Workforce Housing Fund Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications for the 2024 Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) program year. A Letter of Intent is due by November 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Full applications are due by 6:00 p.m. CT on January 15, 2025.

The RWHF program was established in 2017 as a source of funding to help rural communities develop quality workforce housing. Following successful program years in 2017, 2020 and 2022, the Nebraska Legislature allocated $12,500,000 for a fourth program year in 2024.

Eligible applicants are Nebraska based 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) non-profit housing or related service organizations. More details about this funding opportunity are found in the 2024 RWHF Application Guidelines at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/rwhf/. A copy of the guidelines can also be requested by contacting Nick Dropinski at 402-580-0713 or nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov.

The Letters of Intent must be submitted to nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov. Full applications shall be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System, AmpliFund, at any time after the application live date and before 6:00 p.m. CT on January 15, 2025. The application can be found here: AmpliFund RWHF Application. Please refer to the Application Guidelines as well.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials should contact Lori Cole at 402-471-3746 or lori.cole@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico, 245 Fallbrook Boulevard, Suite 002, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521 o lori.cole@nebraska.gov.