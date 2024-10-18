FTC Denies Motion to Disqualify Administrative Law Judge in H&R Block Case

The Federal Trade Commission has denied a motion filed by H&R Block Inc. to disqualify the Administrative Law Judge overseeing the hearing concerning a complaint filed by the Commission against the tax preparation company for certain deceptive and unfair practices.

The vote to issue the order denying the motion was 5-0. Commissioner Melissa Holyoak concurred only in the result. Commissioner Andrew N. Ferguson issued a statement dissenting in part and concurring in the denial of the motion. Chair Lina M. Khan, joined by Commissioner Alvaro M. Bedoya, filed a separate statement.