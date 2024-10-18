Wytec Announces Its Uplisting Preparation to the Nasdaq Capital Markets in Conjunction With Completing Its AI Gunshot Detection Technology

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wytec (OTCQB:WYTC) has announced today, plans to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Markets to accelerate their Pilot Smart Sensor Project to be demonstrated in detecting active threats such as gunshots within America’s Independent School Districts (ISD’s) and cities. Wytec’s AI based sensor technology is patent protected and has produced a better than 90% gunshot detection accuracy on over 400,000 live samples and simulated environments.

The uplisting to Nasdaq includes expanding Wytec’s partnership with the Lemko Corporation under a Master Services Agreement utilizing their collective intellectual property and products to commercialize and offer its Smart Sensor solutions globally. “The Lemko Corporation, with over 50 patents related to its Distributed Mobile Architecture (DMA), will dramatically enhance Wytec’s expansion objective to assist in solving America’s growing gun violence and drug epidemic injuring our children and students within U.S. cities and ISD properties,” states Wytec’s CTO, Robert Sanchez.

Wytec plans to file its Nasdaq uplisting application in November providing additional exposure to the capital markets and access to its $100M shelf registration contract with Global Emerging Markes, a $3.5 Billion private alternative investment group, focused on emerging markets around the world.

“We are honored and extremely excited to be partnering with Wytec to deliver such an important capability for our schools and communities,” explained Brian Ponte, Vice President – Sales and Marketing for Lemko. “Our combined efforts will deliver a solution that significantly improves safety and protects our children throughout the United States and abroad.”

About Wytec

Wytec is a 5G network development company with proprietary, patent and patent-pending AI/sensor technology designed to support gunshot detection, drug sensing technology for public safety and distance learning solutions for schools and cities.

For further information about Wytec International, (OTCQB:WYTC), please visit www.wytecintl.com or follow us on social media via X ( Twitter ), or LinkedIn .

About Lemko

Lemko Corporation’s patented Distributed Mobile Architecture (DMA) provides the world’s leading fully edge capable mobile network platform. Our mission is to provide simple and resilient 4G/5G wireless networks for use in Industrial IoT applications, private 4G/5G networks, wireless rural broadband systems and military and public safety deployments. Lemko’s DMA systems are designed to be more reliable, survivable and portable than conventional 4G/5G systems. Lemko is based in Schaumburg, Illinois. To learn more about Lemko, visit www.lemkocorp.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/lemko

