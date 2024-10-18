When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 18, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 18, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Pepperjack Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger and The Gambler

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches Corsica, SD is voluntarily recalling our Pepperjack Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger and The Gambler due to the burger patty being included in a recall from an outside supplier (BrucePac). The ingredient supplier (BrucePac) recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

These sandwiches were distributed in grocery stores, convenience stores, etc. in the following states: SD, ND, MN, IA, WY. Pepper Jack Cheeseburger UPC 737296806008, The Gambler UPC 737296601788, Bacon Cheeseburger UPC 3729680300, With a Best By Date ranging 9/1/24 – 11/23/24.

No illnesses have been reported to date for our product.

Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches is no longer using this ingredient from the ingredient supplier’s (BrucePac) impacted facility.

Consumers who have purchased these sandwiches should not consume; rather, they may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item.

Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches at the following number: