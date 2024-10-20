The Entreprenudist Podcast Presents: The Liquidity Event Sponsored By Insurance Claim HQ

The Black Entrepreneurship and Technology Summit (B.E.A.T.S.)
It's not about how much up make. It's about how much you can legally keep.”
— Randolph Love III
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacksonville, FL – October 24, 2024 – The Liquidity Event will take place at Maggiano's Little Italy, featuring a unique opportunity for business owners, investors, and decision-makers to network and learn. Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ and ShieldWolf Strongholds, the event will include expert speakers such as T.R. Richardson, a government contracting specialist, and Randolph Love III, a financial strategist and founder of ShieldWolf Strongholds. Topics will cover franchising, government contracts, Index Universal Life (IUL) and tax-free retirement planning.
Details:
Date: October 24, 2024
Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Location: Maggiano's Little Italy, Jacksonville, FL
