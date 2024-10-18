Denver Bronco Mark Jackson, Actress Daryl Hannah, Four Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commissioners YES for Prop 127

Mark Jackson

Prop 127 offers real science, while opponents offer meaningless words. Campaign calls out opposition to “Show the Voters Your Science’

As Coloradans, we share a responsibility to honor the balance of nature and treat all living beings with respect.” — Mark Jackson, former Denver Bronco

GRAND LAKE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three-time Denver Broncos Super Bowl player Mark Jackson, along with southwest Colorado resident and acclaimed actress Daryl Hannah, and three current members and one former chairman of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission – including the sole commissioner sporting a PhD wildlife biology degree -- have all endorsed Prop 127 to protect wild cats from state-sanctioned cruelty.Jackon is best known to all of Colorado as one of the Three Amigos and former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. One of his biggest moments was catching the touchdown pass from John Elway known as “the Drive” that won the AFC championship over Cleveland, and he owns 3 Super Bowl rings. (See bio below)“I’m a former Denver Broncos wide receiver, one of your three amigos. Yes, I am also a proud Colorado resident. I've enjoyed a successful career in the National Football League, but there’s something else that's close to my heart. Proposition 127,” said Jackson, a tough, smart receiver and Hall of Famer John Elway’s go-to guy, who lives in Denver and does charity work for important causes such as Sisters of Color. “As Coloradans, we share a responsibility to honor the balance of nature and treat all living beings with respect. Trophy hunting simply disrupts this balance, exploiting innocent animals for selfish gains. Voting yes on Prop 127 sends a clear message, we won't tolerate this cruelty. We cannot allow out -of -state hunters to chase down our mountain lions and bobcats with packs of dogs, turning a majestic animal's life into a gruesome spectacle. Opponents may offer excuses, but we know it's wrong. Let's protect our wildlife and stand up for compassion. Please join me in voting YES on Prop 127.”For recordings or video of Jackson, for TV or Radio, and for Print needs, please contact Julie at Prop 127, contact above.“Mark Jackson knows a thing or two about sports. And how it takes honor, ethics and integrity to be on the right side of our best of humanity for life, for the glory of the team, and for the love of Colorado,” said Julie Marshall, who is a friend of Jackson from long ago where they met at Mattie Springfield’s neighborhood dance studio in Park Hill."Trophy hunting and fur trapping of crucial predators is an unnecessary sport which negatively affects biodiversity and our ecosystem health,” said actress and Colorado Aspen-area resident Daryl Hannah. “This cruel practice disrupts the delicate balance of native species and inflicts unnecessary suffering and death on thousands of animals in Colorado every year. We must vote YES on Proposition 127 and protect mountain lions and bobcats as vital parts of our environment rather than exploit them as trophies.” (see bio below)Prop 127 protects mountain lions from wealthy out of state trophy hunters who pay thousands of dollars to fly here and hire a guide, who sends out a pack of dogs to targeted random cats, chase them, and hold them up a tree for the paying client to take a point-blank shot at the animal. Sometimes the cat falls off the limb, and does not die, but tries to escape, yet is executed at close range, while being torn apart by the dogs. A letter by 119 Colorado veterinarians testify that this process often involves animal fighting and injury to the dogs.Prop 127 Calls Out Opponents to‘Show Colorado Voters Your Science’Prop 127 has shown 50 years of research and evidence on mountain lions and bobcats that informs voters of Colorado that the recreational killing of wild cats for their heads and fur is not management.It has an extraordinary array of scientists, cited research and evidence, supporting the measure. These include Dan Ashe, former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Elaine Leslie, former chief of biological resources for the National Park Service and a Durango resident who has conducted Colorado lion studies; and Twenty-one other wildlife scientists, most of them with field work experience with native wild cats, also endorse the ballot measure.“We call out the opponents to stop using meaningless words and present any shred of evidence to support the idea that killing 500 unoffending lions and 1,000 bobcats each year is solving any problem or reaching any management goal,” said Julie Marshall, communications director for the a Yes on 127. “They won’t because there is no such evidence.”Several current and past CPW commissioners have endorsed Prop 127, which protects mountain lions and bobcats from trophy hunting and fur trapping that is done to keep their heads, mounts and sell the bobcat’s to the luxury fur markets overseas.Commissioner Richard Reading, PhD, is the only wildlife biologist on the entire commission, which sets all policy for the state of Colorado regarding wildlife. He was joined by Commissioner Jess Beaulieu and Jack Murphy, along with former Chair of the Commission Jim Pribyl. Their pieces compel voters to vote YES on Prop 127 in part because there has never been any evidence or research presented to the CPW commission to say hunting mountain lions is solving any goal. It is not management.Mark Jackson Bio:Jackson was the guy that Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway looked for whenever a play broke down. In his rookie season, Jackson caught two crucial passes in “The Drive.” First was the 3rd and 18 strike that gave the Broncos a 1st down and breathing room, and of course the Touch Down reception in the Dawg Pound that silenced the crowd and sent the 1986 AFC Championship game versus the Cleveland Browns into overtime. The Broncos won that game and went on to the Superbowl. “The Drive” is the most memorable series in NFL History and the only series that is affectionately referred to as “The Drive.”Jackson was named Denver’s most valuable player for his performance in the 87’ AFC Championship Game vs. Cleveland, catching four passes for 134 yards including an 80 yard touchdown reception. He was also the leading receiver in Superbowl XXII that year.Jackson is eighth in Bronco history in both receptions and yards and his 16.3 average per catch is ranked 3rd. He also established the record for the longest reception in postseason play, 80 yards. A tough, smart receiver with an uncanny ability to get open, he played seven seasons with the Broncos. Jackson also played for the NY Giants and the Indianapolis Colts before retiring in 1995. He has 334 receptions for 5,454 yards, a 16.3 average and 28 touchdowns and played in three Super Bowls for the Denver Broncos.Mark Jackson has always had a presence in the community. He’s done work with Big Brothers, Bonfils, Children’s Hospital (Red Wagon Race), D.A.R.E., Ronald McDonald House, Exempla Saint Joseph, The Center for African American Health, Muscular Dystrophy Association (Muscle Team), Shaka Franklin, Colorado Prevention Center’s Healthy Heart Program, Sisters of Color, Metro Denver’s Rebuild Together, Denver Street School, Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives and March of Dimes (Walk America/Mud Volleyball) just to name a few. Mark has always welcomed the opportunity to lend his name, a strong hand and a glowing smile to those in need.Now Mark “The Drive” Jackson is a “Lifestyle Trainer”. “Never before have I more enjoyed going to work”, Jackson said in an article found in the Rocky Mountain News Business section. Jackson is helping common people to obtain uncommon results through his Lectures and Trainings. Recognizing the need by many for supplemental income in this down economy, he founded Jack & Associates in 2007 to assist people in making money from home. He implements proven strategies for wealth preservation and growth. He believes EVERYONE has a Champion inside just waiting to be discovered!Darryl Hannah is known to Colorado for her longtime environmental work where she lives in Colorado, and created her own weekly video blog called DHLoveLife on sustainable solutions. She is known for memorable screen roles in popular films such as Blade Runner, Roxanne, and Kill Bill. She is married to musician Neil Young and they live in the Aspen area.###About Proposition 127, Cats Aren’t Trophies:Proposition 127, Cats Aren’t Trophies (CATs) is a broad and diverse coalition of Coloradans that includes nearly 100 wildlife and other organizations endorsing a November ballot measure to stop the cruel and inhumane trophy hunting of mountain lions and the commercial fur-trapping of bobcats in Colorado.CATs believes that trophy hunting of mountain lions and bobcats is cruel and unsporting — a highly commercial, high-tech head-hunting exercise that doesn’t produce edible meat or sound wildlife management outcomes, but only orphaned cubs and social chaos among the surviving big cats.

