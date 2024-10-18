MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNER KRISTINE KWONG NAMED A TOP LABOR & EMPLOYMENT LAWYER

Kristine Kwong

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Kristine Kwong has been recognized in Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys 2024” special supplement. The attorneys selected for inclusion were chosen based on their demonstrated impact on the legal profession and on the Los Angeles community.“The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the ever-changing pulse of labor legislation, what changes have come to the labor law landscape in recent times, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tirelessly monitoring and managing for their clients,” states the publication. “In this special section we have gathered some of the very best labor and employment attorneys in the region. These are the lawyers you want in your corner in court.”“Kristine Kwong advises clients on business, corporate, operational, and employment issues, including business counseling, contract negotiation and preparation, restrictive covenant and non-compete agreements, executive mobility issues, due diligence in connection with mergers and acquisitions, and range of employment issues,” the Los Angeles Business Journal states.Noting the breadth and reach of Kwong’s work, the profile notes, “Kwong represents both public and private sector entities in retail, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and charitable and tax-exempt organizations, including religious entities, federally qualified health centers, educational institutions from K-12 districts, colleges to charter schools, and public sector agencies, municipalities, commissions, and special districts in both litigation and transactional matters.”Kwong was recently named as one of Lawdragon’s 2025 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers and was featured as a Leader of Influence: Minority Attorneys 2023 by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

