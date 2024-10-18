Submit Release
News Search

There were 496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,028 in the last 365 days.

Idaho is Bull Trout Country

Check out this video our partners at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently produced highlighting Idaho’s awesome Bull Trout Country!

Our state is fortunate to have some of the strongest populations of Bull Trout across the range and Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with other state, federal, and tribal partners are working to keep it that way. While we are fortunate to have some of the strongest populations, there is still work to be done to boost populations that aren’t as strong and maintain those that are. Enjoy some fantastic underwater footage of this awesome Idaho native trout species and examples of the work being done to continue to conserve the species into the future! 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Idaho is Bull Trout Country

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more