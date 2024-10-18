Idaho is Bull Trout Country

Check out this video our partners at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently produced highlighting Idaho’s awesome Bull Trout Country!

Our state is fortunate to have some of the strongest populations of Bull Trout across the range and Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with other state, federal, and tribal partners are working to keep it that way. While we are fortunate to have some of the strongest populations, there is still work to be done to boost populations that aren’t as strong and maintain those that are. Enjoy some fantastic underwater footage of this awesome Idaho native trout species and examples of the work being done to continue to conserve the species into the future!